10 Best Toby Keith Songs Revisited As Singer Dies At 62 Following Stomach Cancer Battle

“I'm just trying to be a father, raise a daughter and a son, be a lover to their mother…” The American Soldier creator and our cowboy native singer is no more. Toby Keith battled stomach Cancer for a long time before passing away peacefully on February 5, 2024. As shock shackles us, it is only good to know that the actor-singer had his family by his side and fought this battle gracefully.

Amidst such tough moments, fans turn to the gifted singer’s best works as a way to honor him. It is always believed that art lives on, and so does Toby through his songs. Here’s a specially curated list of the 10 best songs of Toby Keith.

Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (2002 from Unleashed)

One of the career-spinning songs for Toby Keith, the song just took 20 minutes to write as it was inspired by Keith’s father’s death and the 9/11 attacks. The song stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for quite some time.

I Love This Bar (2003 From Shock’n Y’all’)

The song was on the Billboard charts for five weeks until it gave Toby a restaurant chain. This song came out when the singer was at the pinnacle of his success.

Advertisement

Cryin’ for Me (2009 from American Ride)

The song was written after Keith’s close friend Wayman Tisdale died and came as bliss after some light singles like She’s a Hottie.

How Do You Like Me Now?! (1999 from How Do You Like Me Now?!)

This was from an era when the singer was not getting attention for his songs. Amidst these, he put out this album in 1999 and this particular song boosted Keith’s career.

I Wanna Talk About Me (2001 from Pull My Chain)

This song was a hit due to its controversies. The song was considered to be similar to a rap music track. However, it ruled the Billboard charts and became the seventh number one hit.

American Soldier (2003 From Shock’n Y’all’)

The intriguing lyrics of this song will stick with you till the end. For the same reason, it stayed on the charts for nearly four weeks. The song focused on all the people who joined the army and how their families suffered.

As Good as I Once Was (2005 from Honkytonk University)

A collaboration of Keith and Scotty Emerick, the song has a vibe that anyone over 30 can relate to and is also a time when the singer started taking his style too seriously.

You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This (1999 from How Do You Like Me Now?!)

The song is different from the singer’s usual style. After all the rowdy cowboy performances, such soft, tender works came as bliss.

Should’ve Been a Cowboy (Debut Single from 2003)

Keith’s debut single song, this one became a straight number 1 and was among the most played songs of the 90s. The song still brings nostalgia when played on radio or Live shows.

Beer for My Horses (2002 from Unleashed)

Advertisement

Willie Nelson collaborated with this legendary singer to give us a big hit in 2003. The only interesting fact remains, people did not understand the metaphor of why beer should be given to horses after a long day. Maybe it signifies a job done well, or maybe something else. However even today, no one understood the meaning, but the fun element made it a hit.

As you soak in the best hits of our cowboy singer, do follow Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: What Was Toby Keith's Cause Of Death? Tributes Pour In As Country Icon Passes Away At 62