Toby Keith Net Worth: Exploring Country Legend's Wealth And Fortune Amid His Demise Due To Stomach Cancer

American singer-songwriter and actor Toby Keith passed away at the age of 62 on Monday night after battling stomach cancer. The singer's team put up a statement mentioning the same. The statement read, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night, February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

The country singer had a net worth of $400 million, which he gained through his successful music career and other entrepreneurial business chains. From opening restaurants to owning record labels, Keith loved food and music equally. Hence, I Love This Bar & Grill Toby Keith-themed food joint ensured the customers enjoyed his music and good food.

Toby Keith's business deals

Along with his great music career, Keith had invested in multiple successful business chains. Collaboration with various bands soon gave him the identity of an entrepreneur. The country icon launched his company Wild Shot in 2011, giving him a great deal of profits. The company has earned around $100 million every year since its opening.

Should've Been a Cowboy singer earned fortunes from his record contracts, music royalties, and performances at events across the years. Keith earned his first when he released his self-titled album, for which he booked the deal at $20,000. His music topped the charts nationwide and gained him popularity among his fans.

Toby Keith's hit career as a musician

Toby Keith was loved dearly by his friends and fans, with one of the main reasons being his songs. Keith kicked off his career by releasing Should've Been a Cowboy, which became a global hit in no time. The country singer had set the stage for himself quite early in his career. Furthermore, the artist collaborated with Willie Nelson on the albums How Do You Like Me Now?! and Beer for My Horses. Keith's music also showed a sense of patriotism as he released Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American) after the 9/11 attacks.

Toby Keith's last album, Peso in My Pocket, was released in 2021. The singer made his fans go gaga over his music and him. Toby will be deeply missed by his loved ones.

