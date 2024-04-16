Today's Final Jeopardy (April 16, 2024): Who won Game 156 of Season 40?

Game 156 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on April 15, 2024, and here's what happened. Adam Sieff, Joshua Beckett and Alison Betts competed against each other to win the 156th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won April 15, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Alison Betts won Jeopardy on April 15, 2024, against Adam Sieff and Joshua Beckett. The categories under the first round were Historic Americans; Boats; 3-Letter Spelling Bee; Places That Are Also First Names; Hodgepodge; The Voice Of Television. While Alison gave 15 correct and 2 wrong answers, Joshua gave 11 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Adam gave 0 correct and 0 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Alison at $10,000, Joshua at $6,800, and Adam at $0. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Health Observances; In The Dictionary; A Love For Books; Road Scholarly; That Band’s An Institution; “P”eople. The score after the round stood with Alison at $26,800

, Joshua at $8,400 and Adam at $4,800. Alison gave 26 correct answers and 4 wrong responses, Joshua gave 17 correct answers with 2 incorrect response, and Adam gave 4 correct answers with 0 wrong response. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.