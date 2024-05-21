'Go Fly Butterfly': American Idol Pays Tribute To Katy Perry As She Exits Show After 7 Years

Amidst the anticipation of crowning a new winner at American Idol Season 22, there was a bittersweet moment. Katy Perry has been a beloved judge on American Idol for seven unforgettable seasons is bidding adieu to the show. Known for her vibrant personality, sharp wit, and deep passion for music, she has become a central figure on the show.

As fans watched her last moments on the show, emotions ran high. Perry received a touching tribute from contestants and she even performed with a fellow competitor. Let’s delve into the heartfelt tribute and emotional farewell as American Idol bid goodbye to Katy Perry after seven years.

A heartfelt tribute to Katy Perry

In a heartfelt tribute to Katy Perry, the top 12 contestants performed a mix of her popular songs like Teenage Dream, Dark House, and California Gurls. Perry, who was enjoying a slice of pizza at the start of the performance, jumped onto the judges’ table by the end. Yes, by the end she was standing at the judges’ table raising her arms high in a strong salute to the cheering crowd.

During the three-hour finale, Perry also performed on What Makes a Woman alongside the third-finalist Jack Blocker. Their duet was one of the most touching parts of the night. And why not it was Perry and Blocker’s alluring voice that made it a memorable moment. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

American Idol took to their Instagram to bid adieu to their very own Katy Perry. They captioned the post as, “We will miss you @katyperry, thanks for 7 memorable seasons! 🦋 Go fly butterfly... 🦋 #idol”

ALSO READ: Is Katy Perry connected to The Royal Family? Relationship explained

Perry expressed gratitude at the finale

Throughout the finale, Perry shared her gratitude with fans and the Idol family. She went on Instagram and Twitter to share her feelings, posting pictures in her special outfit for the finale. She was wearing a golden top with seven roses on it, representing her seven seasons on the show. Perry wrote, “7 roses for 7 seasons.” This shows how much her time on the show meant to her.

The Season 22 finale was not just about Perry’s departure. The finale also featured performances from the Top 3 contestants, Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, and Will Moseley. Jon Bon Jovi served as the mentor for the contestants and performed during the show. It also celebrated the winner, Abi Carter, who wowed the audience with her rendition of What Was I Made For, from the Barbie movie.

Other star performers included Nick Fradiani, New Kids on the Block, Jason Mraz, and more, making the finale night an unforgettable one.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Shares Her After-Party Plans With Luke Bryan Amid Her Exit From American Idol

Perry announced her departure in February

Katy Perry has been a vital part of American Idol since the show was revived by ABC in 2018. She was known for her supportive yet honest feedback. Her departure definitely marks the end of an era, and she’ll be greatly missed.

Perry announced in February that she would be leaving American Idol. She shared the news during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She explained that she wanted to focus on other exciting opportunities. “This fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world. I think this will probably be my last season for Idol,” said Katy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Pure Joy And Fun’: Katy Perry Shares Sneak Peek Into How Her Next Album Might Sound Like

Looking ahead

If you’re wondering who will fill in for Perry on the judging panel for American Idol, then let us tell you that the show will go on with fresh faces. Perry, herself hinted at a potential replacement by Season 22 mentor Jelly Roll.

What do you think of Jelly Roll, do tell us in the comments.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Pays Sweet Tribute To Her Daughter And Mom On Mother's Day; Says 'Nothing Like A Mother's Love'