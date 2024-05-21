'Never Had This In My Life': Ryan Reynolds Reveals How It Was Like Filming First Scene With Hugh Jackman For Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most culturally relevant actors in the media. It’s just not his acting that captivates people but also his candidness that steals people’s hearts and makes him more relevant.

The actor is in the buzz due to featuring in John Krasinki’s IF (Imaginary Friend) movie. The actor's next exciting venture with Hugh Jackman has made their fans eager to watch the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film. The actor recently gave an interview to The Rotten Tomatoes, where he revealed what it was like during the filming of the initial scene with his co-actor.

Ryan Reynolds speaks on Deadpool & Wolverine’s filming of the first scene

During the interview, the Green Lantern star reflected back on the first day of filming with Hugh Jackman. He said, “First day that, Hugh and I were in a scene together, in the movie, and we had sort of walked down, this kind of road together.”

He continued that both the actors were standing by each other and a bunch of crew members came up to them. The actor said, "I have never had this in my life." He reflected that one particular crew member who said it was the best day of their life.

Reynolds added, “So you realize how much seeing those two guys together, seeing ketchup and mustard together on the big screen means to people.” The actor expressed that it is something that they don't take lightly at all.

Reynolds spoke about being careful while talking about the film. The Free Guy actor added that they have to be careful of Wolverine’s legacy. Reynolds joked, “I mean we s*** all over Deadpool’s legacy," adding, “We’re very careful with that one and how it relates to this character.”

Hugh Jackman speaks about watching Deadpool

During the conversation, the Logan star, Jackman shared experience of him watching Deadpool in theaters.

Jackman added that a good friend of his, who used to run Fox and now works at Sony, Tom Rothman asked Jackman to watch Deadpool 1 in the theater. He went to Times Square wearing a cap at 9 pm and sat at the back on stars in a packed theater.

The actor added that he is from Australia and in theaters the audience is “subdued”. But the actor couldn't believe the audience’s reaction during the film. He said that there was, “cheering, the yelling, the booing, the hits, the comments.”

He continued, “And so the idea that this summer these two characters are going to come together, we will be hiding somewhere in some cinema,” adding, “maybe not even hiding.”

The brand new and highly anticipated action-comedy, Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26, 2024.