Today's Final Jeopardy (February 21, 2024): Who won Game 118 of Season 40?

Game 118 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 21, 2024, and here's what happened. Mira Hayward, Jesse Matheny and Deb Bilodeau competed against each other to win the 118th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

What Happened on February 21, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The categories under the first round were TScience Quiz; 1990s Music; Fun & Games; Boozy; It’s Reigning Men!; Hallelujah! While Deb gave 12 correct and 0 wrong answers, Jesse gave 12 correct and 0 incorrect responses, and Mira gave 5 correct and 0 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Deb at $7,200, Jesse at $6,800, and Mira at $3,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Places To Visit; American Authors; Art & Artists; Ends In “IR”; Extremely Random Calculations; Mr. Steve Martin. The score after the round stood with Deb at $13,600, Mira at $9,800, and Jesse at $5,400. Deb gave 19 correct answers and 1 wrong response, while Mira gave 13 correct answers with 1 incorrect response, and Jesse gave 19 correct answers with 1 wrong responses.

What was the final question on February 21, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the February 21, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 19th Century Americans and the clue said, "In 1896, 15 years after a famous showdown, this man was accused of fixing a championship boxing match." The answer to the clue was, "Wyatt Earp."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.