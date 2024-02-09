Today's Final Jeopardy (February 8, 2024): Who won Game 109 of Season 40?

Game 109 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 8, 2024, and here's what happened. Suzanne Goldlust, Ed Petersen, and Alex Gordon competed against each other to win the 109th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 8, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Alex Gordon won Jeopardy on February 8, 2024, against Suzanne Goldlust and Ed Petersen. The categories under the first round were A Regional Treasure; Simple Spanish; Military Slang; A Wild Moose Chase; The Mourning News; Super Bowl Stars. While Alex gave 8 correct and 1 wrong answers, Suzanne gave 7 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Ed gave 9 correct and 4 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Alex at $6,000, Suzanne at $4,600, and Ed at $1,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round wereThinking About The Roman Empire; Sounds Like A Horror Movie, But Isn’t; Medical Specialties; Pastor Brown’s Church Newsletter Crossword; Same First & Last Letter; End Of Story. The score after the round stood with Alex at $26,000, Suzanne at $16,300, and Ed at $1,000. Alex gave 21 correct answers and 3 wrong response, while Suzanne gave 16 correct answers with 1 incorrect responses, and Ed gave 13 correct answers with 8 wrong responses.

Advertisement

What was the final question on February 8, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the February 8, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Country Music and the clue said, "“It was kind of a prodding to myself to play it straight”, said Johnny Cash of this 1956 hit." The answer to the clue was, "I Walk The Line."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.