Today's Final Jeopardy (February 9, 2024): Who won Game 110 of Season 40?

Game 110 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 9, 2024, and here's what happened. Patrick Curran, Jesse Matheny, and Emma Hill Kepron competed against each other to win the 110th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 9, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Jesse Matheny won Jeopardy on February 9, 2024, against Patrick Curran and Emma Hill Kepron. The categories under the first round were World Leader Birthplaces; Ends In “X”; Numerical Television; Classic Toys & Games; Poetry; SEC & The City. While Patrick gave 13 correct and 0 wrong answers, Jesse gave 9 correct and 0 incorrect responses, and Emma gave 4 correct and 1 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Patrick at $11,000, Jesse at $4,600, and Emma at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were 21st Century Science; ____ Of ____; American History; Let’s Have A Word; Same Title, Different Lyrics; Add A Letter: Geography Edition. The score after the round stood with Patrick at $22,200, Jesse at $17,800, and Emma at $6,800. Patrick gave 23 correct answers and 1 wrong response, while Jesse gave 18 correct answers with 0 incorrect responses, and Emma gave 9 correct answers with 2 wrong responses.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.