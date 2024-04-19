Hit Man Trailer: Glen Powell Dons Multiple Characters In Upcoming Action Rom-Com; See Here

Glen Powell sheds off his boy-next-door character from Anyone But You and dons a tough suit in his upcoming film, Hit Man. While Powell’s acting looks impressive in the trailer for the film, the actor has also co-written the movie alongside Richard Linklater, the director.

In the film's trailer, the Set It Up star is seen going undercover, taking on multiple roles at once. The movie is based on a real-life story and an excerpt from a magazine article of the same name.

What Is Hit Man About?

Glen Powell starrer Hit Man is about a man named Gary Johnson who goes undercover to solve crimes until he falls for a woman, played by Adria Arjona, who hires him to kill her husband. However, the plot twist occurs after her husband has already died.

According to the official synopsis, the film is “Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a straight-laced professor discovers he has a hidden talent as a fake hitman. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.”

The director, Linklater, shared about the character played by Powell and said, "It's about identity, self and passion. But on a plot level, it's just a guy who gets in a little too deep. His passions lead him in a direction where he's deceiving someone he's in love with and being someone else. They have to deal with those repercussions."

What Did Glen Powell Say About Learning From Tom Cruise For The Role?

Speaking about learning from Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, Powell said that it was the master class of acting that he had attended. Glen elaborated, "I mean, look, the amount that I've learned from Tom on Top Gun: Maverick, it's the greatest film school I've ever had. I learned from Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski, Chris McQuarrie, and Tom Cruise. That education, I've taken it on to every project since I shot that movie."

Moreover, The Twisters star also shared insights about the chemistry he shares on-screen with his leading lady in the Netflix film. He said, “Sitting down with Adria the first time, it felt like the best first date, but also like I’d known her forever.”

Hit Man will be available to stream on Netflix starting June 7.

