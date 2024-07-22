Tony Bennett's Daughters Recall Their Memories Together; Says They Would Visit the Same Hotel Every Year

Tony Bennett’s daughters, Antonia and Johanna, shared their cherished memories of their late father with PEOPLE, reminiscing about their joyful times together.

Antonia and Johanna fondly recalled their childhood summers spent with Tony Bennett on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. These annual trips were a treasured family tradition, with the Bennetts staying at the same hotel near the Melody Tent every year. The sisters' reflections highlight the warmth and happiness of those special summers, filled with the love and presence of their beloved father.

Remembering Tony: A summer tribute

Antonia, now 50, recalled Tony's performances at the Melody Tent with his trio or quartet, and occasionally with a big band. His presence and performances at the venue made a lasting impression on their summers together.

Johanna, 54, reminisced about her time with her father at the Cape Cod Melody Tent and emphasized its importance to her. She remembered that every evening they attended, a fantastic musician was always performing, which she considered a very significant experience.

She described the experience as incredible, highlighting how well the musicians and their families were treated at the Cape Cod Melody Tent. According to her, the artists and their families were always treated very well, with large feasts prepared for all the musicians around 3 or 4 p.m.

For Antonia and Johanna, who are involved in films and live events, this summer will be unique because Sunday, July 21, marks the anniversary of Tony's passing.

Advertisement

Johanna mentioned that they had planned to visit the cemetery on the anniversary, and Antonia expressed her desire to visit some of Tony's favorite spots, such as Arturo's, Il Mulino, and the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City.

Reflecting on the past year, Johanna revealed that she had been investigating her grieving process because she felt she hadn't had enough time to grieve properly. She explained how life had gone on at a fast pace, with sudden bursts of grief striking her unexpectedly.

Reflecting on loss and memories

Antonia shared a similar experience, noting that she had become extremely busy following Tony's death. She explained that she sometimes felt as if she was on autopilot, going through the motions of everyday life.

She mentioned that after the first year, people stopped asking about her well-being, which made her realize the severity of her grief even more. Both women described how grief comes in waves, with intense emotions followed by periods of relative calm. Antonia admitted that she found it difficult to fully experience her emotions, particularly in social situations where vulnerability could be uncomfortable.

Advertisement

Johanna recalled a specific instance when she felt overwhelmed by sadness during one of her first social gatherings after Tony's death. Warmly greeting each person, Johanna expressed her happiness at seeing them after a long absence. She said that since it had been so long since their last meeting, she was feeling ordinary.

Someone suddenly realized that they were seeing Johanna for the first time since her father's death during the conversation. Their expression shifted to one of shock and concern at this realization, prompting someone else to ask how she was doing. Later on, Johanna reflected that she had been feeling fine up until that point.

She went on to say that her emotions would sometimes surface unexpectedly, using her continued residence in the same New York neighborhood where her father had lived for many years as a poignant reminder.

Johanna's favorite memory was of her father's sardonic sense of humor, which she cherished. Antonia voiced concern about his phone calls, as he would be traveling all summer and fall. She said that although they used to talk a lot, their conversations grew less frequent as he grew older.

Advertisement

He called every now and then until the very end, though. Antonia yearned to hear his voice once more. She could still clearly remember the way he would playfully and enthusiastically say her name each time.

ALSO READ: Tony Bennett's Daughters File Lawsuit Against Brother Alleging Mishandling Of Late Singer's Trust Assets: Details