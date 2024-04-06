Tori Kelly Talks About Her 2023 Health Scare; Reveals What It Made Her Realize About Life

The Grammy winner and American singer Tori Kelly opened up about how "fragile life is." In a recent interview with People, the Paper Hearts singer spoke about her album EP and how, while she prepared for a release, a health scare changed her outlook on life. What exactly happened to Tori Kelly in 2023? Find out.

Was Tori Kelly hospitalized?

Yes. July 2023 was not easy for the Dear No One singer. As she prepared with a hectic schedule for a new release of her album EP, the overwhelming work experiences led to a major health downfall.

The songwriter was hospitalized for life-threatening blood clots. As soon as she was discharged, the TOGETHER singer immediately jumped back into her work schedule. Kelly said in an interview with People, "That moment was so surreal." She also added, "I'm in the hospital and I just remember saying to everyone, 'Hey, I'm getting out of here, right? I got stuff to do. My EP is coming out in a few days.' They were like, 'Probably not. We need to keep you here, make sure you're good.'" But Kelly recovered quickly.

Is Tori Kelly currently on tour?

The speedy recovery of Kelly allowed her to complete the album EP on time. As the singer embarked on a North American tour, this first post-pandemic concert got her back on track.

The singer announced her latest album TORI, which has a Y2K-inspired pop R&B sound. It was released on April 5, 2024. She also shared her thoughts on the album, saying, "I really thought the album was done even before the EP came out." She then said, "Then, the health scare happened, and I was like, 'Hold up. I definitely feel like there's another song or two brewing.'" This implies the song is inspired by her life experiences. As we wait to see the success of TORI, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

