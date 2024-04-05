LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon to feature in Tori Kelly's Spruce set to release on April 5; DETAILS

LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon is set to make her first music collaboration debut with American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly on the track Spruce, releasing on April 5th (local time). Additionally, LE SSERAFIM will showcase their talent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13 and 20 in the US.

LE SSERAFIM's leader, Kim Chaewon, is poised to make her debut music collaboration with American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly on the track Spruce, which is scheduled for release on April 5th.

Having garnered attention as a member of LE SSERAFIM, Chaewon is stepping into the international music scene with this exciting collaboration. Expressing her gratitude and honor for the opportunity, Kim Chaewon shared her enthusiasm for the project, highlighting her admiration for Tori Kelly's artistry.

Tori Kelly, known for her remarkable musicality and acclaimed album Hiding Place, praised Kim Chaewon's flawless contribution to the song, emphasizing her clear and elegant voice. The collaboration, conducted remotely, is set to showcase Chaewon's versatility and talent as an artist.

Chaewon's recent cover video of Hikaru Utada's First Love on LE SSERAFIM's official YouTube channel has already garnered significant attention, reflecting her growing popularity and vocal strength.

As Chaewon prepares to showcase her talents on the global stage, all eyes are on the synergy between her and Tori Kelly. With Tori Kelly's Grammy-winning background and Chaewon's rising star status, anticipation is high for the impact of their collaboration.

More details about LE SSERAFIM’s latest activities

LE SSERAFIM, the rising K-pop girl group under Source Music, recently unveiled their highly anticipated third mini album, EASY, along with a captivating music video for the title track in February. Comprising Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, the group showcases their evolution with five diverse tracks, exploring themes of confidence and underlying anxieties. The title track, EASY, boldly reflects their determination to overcome challenges effortlessly, complemented by a mesmerizing music video featuring old-school hip-hop dance.

Amidst their busy schedule, LE SSERAFIM has been dazzling fans with special showcases and appearances on major variety shows. Additionally, the group's international presence continues to grow, as highlighted by their upcoming performance at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the US on April 13 and 20.

