Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll Open Up On Their Career Amid American Idol's Top 24; See What They Had to Say

Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll have been chosen to appear as mentors on American Idol. Kelly who started her career by being on the reality singing show is now back to advise this season’s Top 24. The Grammy-winning singer feels being a mentor on the show is like a “full circle” moment. While Jelly Roll had some valuable advice to give to the contestants, Kelly is sure she also has “something to give.”

Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll back as mentors in American Idol

Singers Jelly Roll and Tori Kelly are set to appear on this season of American Idol as the mentors for the Top 24. Tori Kelly is an ex-contestant of the show and made it to Hollywood Week when he was 16. The now 31-year-old star then went on to win two Grammy awards and voiced the character of Meeana in the animated series Sing. Kelly spoke about how “excited” she was to appear on the show as a mentor when she got a call. “I just remember being 16 years old auditioning for this very show. So it was a very full circle moment for me to realize, 'Oh, you have something to give now,'” she spoke in the teaser for the upcoming episode.

Advertisement

Jason Bradley DeFord also known as Jelly Roll is an American country singer and rapper. The 39-year-old also spoke about how he brings “experience in the form of failure” to the table as a mentor. “I think that's something they're going to have to be familiar with because that's what it takes to get good. You got to do it wrong a thousand times,” he added. In a newly released clip, the singer can be seen giving contestant Odell Bunto Jr. some advice by asking him to “let loose” and give it his all.

Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll to mentor for the voting round

12 contestants mentored by Tori will perform on April 7, followed by the first voting round of the season. On April 8, the other half mentored by Jelly Roll will compete to make it to the next round. Jelly Roll recently released a song with Joyner Lucas titled Best for Me. While Tori Kelly’s track titled High Water came out in February 2024.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Speaks of Leaving American Idol; Know What Made the Judge Come to This Decision