'We Have Conversations': Tish Cyrus Says There Are 'Issues' In Marriage To Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are not astrologically compatible but the couple is working on it, the Cyrus matriarch revealed on a new episode of her and daughter Brandi's podcast, Sorry We’re Stoned.

Tish confessed that she and Purcell have dealt with “issues” related to their differing personalities, but she's seen immense growth along the way.

Further details about Tish Cyrus's candid revelations regarding her somewhat contentious relationship and marriage to the Prison Break star are provided below.

Oh boy! She's a Taurus and he's an Aquarius — Tish Cyrus says she's working through the astronomical incompatibility between herself and her husband

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” Cyrus quipped in the new episode of Sorry, We're Stoned. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.’”

Tish then went on to explain how inherently different she actually is from Purcell, whom she married in August last year, describing herself as someone who gets easily offended and often takes “things so personally.” Purcell, on the other hand, “is just very blunt — like, there is no warm and fuzzy,” she said.

Tish continued, “I was an only child; I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. So I kind of needed that. But that's just not who he is. He is not emotional. And that would be a problem.”

However, Tish added, “But you know what? This is where I've grown. I just feel like instead of me getting so offended because I respect and love him, we have conversations. And instead of getting so upset and heated about it and me not taking it personally, I just let him have an opinion. I've never been good at that.”

To conclude, the star noted that though her marriage has issues, her relationship with Dominic has forced her to “really grow” and that the growth she's seen since marrying The Flash star “is crazy.”

Amid the mother opening up about the not-so-serious trouble in her and Purcell's paradise, scroll to learn how she met her current husband.

How did Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell meet?

On a recent episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, Tish disclosed that their relationship began with an Instagram DM, with her initiating contact with Purcell following her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022.

She said that Purcell then responded within seconds and admitted he had a longtime “crush” on her.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2022, and come April 2023, the love birds were officially engaged.

Tish’s latest podcast confessions come amid reports of brewing tensions within the Cyrus family. Earlier this month, People, citing a source, reported that Tish’s daughter Noah, 24, had been casually seeing Purcell before his relationship with Tish.

“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends-with-benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other, and then Tish started something up,” the source had revealed. “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah,” but she “never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married,” the insider added.

