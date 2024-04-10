Tori Spelling Likes Dean McDermott's Post Encouraging Others To Be Sober; Deets Inside

It’s not all bad between Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling. The Canadian actor shared a personal win with his followers which also received support from ex-wife and actress Tori Spelling. McDermott recently shared a sobriety reading post with a “proud" caption that hinted at his long battle with alcohol and drug abuse.

To his surprise, the post bearing McDermott’s update on sobriety was liked by Spelling. In contrast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress had filed for divorce from the actor after almost two decades of marriage, in March.

Tori Spelling shows support for Dean McDermott’s sobriety

On Tuesday, the 57-year-old TV star shared an encouraging post on Instagram. The message hinted at the persistent efforts and hardships of staying sober. "If all you did was stay sober today, you're still winning. Keep that s--- up,” it read. He wrapped up the saying with the caption, “I’m proud of you. Nuff Said!! #cleanandsober #thesoberlife”

McDermott expressed his self-pride on having made it so far without being under the influence of alcohol or drugs which had cost him his family and home. Although, there was no mention of how many days sober the actor was celebrating.

Within hours of the post, the 50-year-old author tapped in a like for her ex-husband’s growth. Comments from fans poured in acknowledging McDermott’s success, many wishing him luck for the future while others expressing their support. Speaking of his alcohol and drug addiction spanning over three decades, the actor once revealed that he stayed in a sober living facility soon after he checked out of rehab in 2023.

On the other hand, McDermott and Spelling had been facing personal difficulties in their 18-year-long marriage. The couple separated in June 2023.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott split in 2023

Spelling filed for a divorce on March 29, but the ex-couple’s relationship problems go way back. In episodes 1 and 2 of the actress’ podcast, MisSpelling, she revealed that McDermott asked for a divorce in June 2023 and posted about their separation on Instagram without consulting her. However, Spelling noted that she had always wanted a divorce but was not brave enough to say it. The podcast debuted the same day Spelling filed for the divorce this year.

Spelling and McDermott share five kids, Liam, 16, Hattie, 12, Beau, 6, Finn, 11, and Hattie, 12 in addition to Jack, 24, from McDermott’s previous marriage. As for the primary reason behind the divorce, Spelling cited irreconcilable differences, per People. Their official separation date is listed as June 17, 2023.

Spelling moved out of Dean’s house with the kids soon after their split and is residing at a rental currently. "I could breathe deeply, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. He said it. He said it, so now I'm free,’” she admitted in the podcast. Her relief came after 15 years of speculation about getting a divorce.

Talking to Daily Mail, the actor owned up to his addiction-related mistakes that adversely impacted his family. "It's going to be living the rest of my life making amends because I took something that was really beautiful and I just tore it down year after year, day after day," McDermott said. As soon his family moved out, he packed his things and moved into rehab for 40 days, and later went into a sober living home in Los Angeles. Currently, the actor is on the road to recovery.

