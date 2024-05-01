Maharashtra Day 2024: Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare gives tribute to Mumbai's Dabbawalas; delivers tiffins with them

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day 2024, Shiv Thakare, a proud Maharashtrian celebrated the day with Mumbai's Dabbawalas, who tirelessly work around the year.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Published on May 01, 2024 | 02:05 PM IST | 328
Shiv Thakare
Shiv Thakare (PC: Shiv's Instagram)

Bigg Boss 16's finalist Shiv Thakare is a proud Maharashtrian and on the special occasion of Maharashtra Day, he had to do something special. And Thakare's way of celebrating the day was quite beautiful and heartwarming. The reality TV star spends the day paying his tribute to Mumbai's Dabbawala service workers. His special gesture made those workers' day as he spread joy and cheers in their lives.

Shiv Thakare's pays tribute to Mumbai Dabbawala's in a unique way

To pay a tribute to the tiffin service workers, Shiv Thakare was seen dressed as a worker with their standard cap on the head and white kurta. He rode the bicycle and reached the location where Dabbawalas gather in Mumbai. He helped them load the tiffins on a carrier and also delivered a few tiffins to the customers.

Sharing the heartwarming video, Shiv wrote, "*महाराष्ट्र दिन व कामगार दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा*  *जय महाराष्ट्र* 
तुमच्या कष्टाला खूम मोठा सलाम आहे (Happy Maharashtra Day and Labor Day. Jai Maharashtra. Salute to the service you provide.)

Dedicating this Labour Day to these unsung heroes who work tirelessly all year around. It was well worth it to see a smile on their face.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Take a look at the video shared by Shiv Thakare on Instagram:

Advertisement


More about Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare entered into the entertainment industry with his stint in Roadies. While he didn't win the show, his audition had a great impact on the viewers. He participated in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and won the show. He also participated in other reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Bigg Boss 16, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He had impressive journeys in almost all the reality shows and had a remarkable graph of growth in each show.

Shiv Thakare will soon be seen in a music video with Bigg Boss 17 fame Soniya Bansal.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shiv Thakare approached for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui, a BMM graduate with a specialization in Journalism, boasts an impressive and diverse career spanning

...

Credits: Shiv Thakare's Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles