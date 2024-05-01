Bigg Boss 17’s Ayesha Khan’s comfortable and chic look is the inspiration you need to slay this summer
Bigg Boss 17's wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan was spotted in the city wearing a strapless denim top and flared pants. Let's decode her look to get inspiration for summer style.
Bigg Boss 17's Ayesha Khan often makes headlines owing to her sartorial choices. Recently, the actress stepped out in a cool, summer-ready ensemble that effortlessly blended style with comfort. If you're looking for summer fashion inspiration, then look no further. Let's decode Ayesha Khan's outfit.
Ayesha Khhan's outfit decoded
The Bigg Boss 17 contestant's outfit centered around a striking blue denim strapless top, boasting a faded look that added a touch of uniqueness. What caught the eye were the shiny metal buttons adorning the front, adding a subtle yet stylish detail to the top. The top looks like it's recycled from old denim which adds its own charm.
Complementing the top were chic black wide-legged pants, featuring a high waist that elongated her silhouette. Similar to the top, the pants also boasted buttons down the front, enhancing the overall aesthetic. This combination not only exuded a relaxed vibe but also offered a perfect balance between casual and trendy.
Check out Ayesha Khan's look here:
For footwear, Ayesha Khan opted for white sneakers, that perfectly matched her laid-back charm. The choice of sneakers added to the comfort factor while still maintaining a fashionable edge. It was a smart choice, especially for summer evenings when staying stylish yet comfortable is key.
Ayesha's attention to detail extended to her accessories, where she effortlessly scored full marks. She adorned her ears with delicate white danglers, adding a subtle pop of elegance. Around her neck, she wore a string of pearls, elevating her look with a classic touch of sophistication. She wore a similar bracelet around her wrist that she flaunted as she fixed her hair.
Keeping her hair flowing down in loose waves, Ayesha added a touch of softness to her overall appearance with the makeup. Her radiant makeup enhanced her natural features. The outfit and the accessories perfectly complement the relaxed vibe of her outfit.
So, what do you think of Ayesha Khan's outfit? We suggest you mix and match with the accessories and style. Go for a black edgy stiletto and tie you hairr up in a bun. The secret is to experiment what works for you the best.
ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly’s Birthday Bash: Shaheer Sheikh, Sumbul Touqeer, Arjun Bijlani, and others join celebrations