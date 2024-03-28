Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Film: New Trailer Out; All We Know So Far

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire is releasing on the occasion of Good Friday which is on March 29. The movie will premier exclusively in theaters. The long-awaited cinematic showdown between Godzilla and Kong takes center stage once again with the premiere.

Everything we know about Godzilla x Kong The New Empire

On Tuesday, Toho Movies released a new trailer for the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The trailer features the return of Mothra and the film will open in the US on March 29, two weeks earlier than its original April 12 date. The film will also open in Japan on April 26. Following its theatrical debut, Godzilla X Kong will be released digitally in April 2024.

While the exact streaming release date remains officially unconfirmed, the involvement of Warner Bros. hints at a potential arrival on HBO Max by July 2024

Adam Wingard is returning to direct the film. Mary Parent, Álex García, Eric McLeod, Thomas Tull, and Jon Jashni are producing the movie.

In March 2019, producer Alex Garcia stated that Legendary Pictures hoped to produce more MonsterVerse films if they became successful, stating, "It's one brick at a time, each piece has to be as good as it can be, so right now it's all focused on this Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). But could there be? Yeah, that's the hope if the movies turn out really well."

In February 2021, Wingard commented on the future of the MonsterVerse, "I know where we could go potentially with future films." However, he noted that the MonsterVerse was created "to a certain degree" to lead towards Godzilla vs. Kong. He added that the MonsterVerse is at a "crossroads", stating, "It's really at the point where audiences have to kind of step forward and vote for more of these things. If this movie is a success obviously they will continue forward."

Cast and more about the movie

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a 2024 American monster film directed by Adam Wingard. Produced by Legendary Pictures, it is a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), and the fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise. It is also the 38th film of the Godzilla franchise and the 13th film in the King Kong franchise.

The film follows Godzilla and Kong as they unite together against a mysterious Hollow Earth threat and also focuses on the previously untold origins of the Titans and Skull Island.

The cast and the characters they play are as follows;

Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews

Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes

Dan Stevens as Trapper

Kaylee Hottle as Jia

Alex Ferns as Mikael

Fala Chen as Iwi Queen

Rachel House as Hampton

The earlier Godzilla vs. Kong film opened internationally in March 2021 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened later that month in theaters in the United States at #1. The film has earned US $100,916,094 in the United States and has earned a total worldwide of US $470,116,094 according to Box Office Mojo.

Godzilla vs. Kong opened in Japan in July 2021, after a delay from its original May 2021 opening, and it topped its first weekend's box office chart.

