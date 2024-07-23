Twisters Actor Glen Powell Drops BIG Update On Top Gun: Maverick Sequel; Details Inside

Glen Powell is not just impressing the ladies with his killer looks in Anyone But You but also gripping the guys as they cannot ignore his absolutely stunning roles in movies like Twisters, Devotion and Top Gun: Maverick.

The actor had recently also appeared in a standalone sequel of the 1996 classic, Twisters. Giving away a big update to the fans of the jets, speed, and thrill-filled movie, Powell recently shared some interesting news.

Let's learn what Glen Powell has to say about one of the most anticipated films, the Top Gun: Maverick sequel.

Glen Powell shares update on Top Gun: Maverick sequel

Glen Powell might just have hinted at a Top Gun: Maverick sequel. The star who was previously seen in the 2022 film has just let out a big update that the fans of the adrenaline-rushed movie have been looking out for.

Recently while being present for the interview with Josh Horowitz, Powell spilled the tea related to his involvement in the next entry of Top Gun, the movie that stars Tom Cruise as its lead.

During the interview, The Dark Knight Rises actor was present with his Twisters co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones. This was when both the actors were asked about their future projects.

When Horowitz asked Daisy Edgar-Jones for a Normal People continuation he also asked Glen Powell if a Top Gun sequel is in the works. Replying to this question, the Set It Up actor stated, “I mean, I have a date.”

While this does excite us all, the host further asked Powell if he could provide any additional information related to the movie. However, the Hidden Figures actor simply smiled and stated, “Absolutely not.”

Is Top Gun: Maverick sequel in the works?

Previously, it was reported by Puck News that Paramount is working on a third film in the Top Gun franchise. The report even mentioned that Glen Powell is set to return for the next entry of Top Gun.

As per IGN, this news was verified by both THR as well as Variety. The report even mentioned that the 2022 film’s co-writer Ehren Kruger will also be a part of the film while getting Joseph Kosinski back to direct the film.

This news had even reported that Paramount is also planning to bring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller along with Glen Powell back on board.

Glen Powell played the character of Jake Seresin aka the Hangman in the globally hit film.

Meanwhile, Powell's latest film Twisters was released in movie theaters on July 19, 2024.

