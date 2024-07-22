Twisters Director Reveals Reason for Excluding Glen Powell's Kiss Scene from Final Cut

After the original 1996 Twister movie, the sequel Twisters hit the theatres on July 17, 2024, and stirred up the audience’s expectations. The rom-com is set against the backdrop of the threats of tornadoes. With the nostalgia, the movie delves deep into the new storylines and dynamics of the characters.

In a recent conversation, director Lee Isaac Chung talked about why even after filming the kiss scene between Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones he didn’t use it at the end. Glen plays Tyler Owens and Daisy portrays Kate Cooper. Tyler and Kate’s relationship evolves with the storyline and by the end of the movie they are supposed to kiss. However, the director chose a different ending.

Why did Lee Issac Chung discard the kiss scene?

There was supposed to be a kiss scene between Tyler Owens and Kate Cooper after he runs through an airport to find her. Talking about why he chose to cut it, Issac Chung in conversation with Entertainment Weekly said, “I feel like audiences are in a different place now in terms of wanting a kiss or not wanting a kiss. I actually tried the kiss, and it was very polarizing — and it’s not because of their performance of the kiss.”

Lee further added, “This [no-kiss shot] was the other option that I had filmed on the day, and I got to say, ‘I like it better. I think it’s a better ending.'”

Glen Powell’s take on not including the kiss scene

The Hit Man actor, Glen joked that he was “taking a little offense” as his kiss scene was cut down from the film. He even claimed that his abilities might have turned off Chung which is why he didn’t put that scene with Kate.

The director further explained why the end scene included Tyler and Kate running and chasing towards the storm. Lee Isaac Chung said, “If it ends with the kiss, then it makes it seem as though that’s what Kate’s journey was all about — to end up with a kiss. But instead, it’s better that it ends with her being able to continue doing what she’s doing with a smile on her face.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones who plays Kate Cooper talked about her character’s journey in the film. She shared how it was something fresh and innovative to delve into two characters’ love and understanding of each other and the weather.

Jan de Bont helmed Twister's original 1996 movie starring Anthony Ramos and David Corenswet. On the other hand, Twisters stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Let us know what are your thoughts about cutting down the kiss scene from the ending of the film.

