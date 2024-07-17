Twisters Director Lee Isaac Chung REVEALS Why He Did Not Add Factors Of Climate Change In His Action-Thriller

The director of Twisters, Lee Isaac Chung, has spilled the beans about why he has not added the elements of climate change and global warming in the upcoming film. In his interview with CNN, the filmmaker shared that he believes that movies should not preach a message all the time. The Glen Powell starrer will have the audience on the edge of their seats as the lead characters of the movie deal with dangerous tornadoes and figure out a way to save their lives.

Speaking of one of the scenes from the movie, the filmmaker shared that a local who mentions the floods and tornadoes defines them as frequent instead of calling them climate change and the effects of global warming.

What did the director of Twisters say about the film not preaching a message?

Isaac Chung, in conversation with the media portal, shared that, according to him, movies should not be created for the purpose of preaching a message to the audience. The director claimed he wanted to put reality out in front of the viewers, not add messages to the screens.

The filmmaker revealed, “I just wanted to make sure that with the movie, we don’t ever feel like it is putting forward any message.” He added, I just don’t feel like films are meant to be message-oriented.” Moreover, Chung added, “I think what we are doing is showing the reality of what’s happening on the ground. We don’t shy away from saying that things are changing.”

“I wanted to make sure that we are never creating a feeling that we’re preaching a message because that’s certainly not what I think cinema should be about. I think it should be a reflection of the world,” he concluded.

What will Twisters be about?

Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 film of the same name, follows the story of Tyler Owens, or Tornado Wangler, as his social media followers know him. The character, played by Glen Powell, tries to get his friend Kate Copper to join him on an adventurous and storm-chasing ride.

According to the synopsis of the film, “Haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado, Kate Cooper gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. She soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a charming but reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures.”

Twisters will be released in theaters on July 19.

