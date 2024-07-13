Glen Powell Reveals He Continued 'Storm Chasing' With Twisters Cast Even After Filming Ended; Deets Here

At the premiere of Twisters in Los Angeles on July 11, 35-year-old actor Glen Powell revealed that the cast didn't just simulate storm chasing for the film—they actually went out into the field to shoot those scenes. Speaking to reporters, Powell shared that after filming the sequel, he and some of his co-stars started exploring real storm chasing opportunities.

“Storm chasing, we went, we survived,” he told PEOPLE. “And probably behind us, you're going to see a lot of the actual storm chasers that we went storm chasing with.”

Powell didn't specify which other cast members from Twisters, such as Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Brandon Perea, joined him on these adventures. It's clear Powell enjoyed the experience of storm chasing firsthand.

Glen Powell celebrates 'Twisters' premiere with co-star and rescue dog Brisket

When he was asked whether storm chasing could become a new hobby for him, he laughed and said, “It takes a long time to travel across the world chasing storms, but maybe I'll find it. Yeah.”

At the premiere, the Hit Man star did not disappoint by wearing a cool suit jacket and matching slacks of the same color. He was taking selfies with his co-star Edgar-Jones and had his rescue dog, Brisket, whom he adopted, by his side throughout the evening and also part of the movie.

Earlier in the week, Powell posted an Instagram story where he praised Brisket for his performance in Twisters and shared the moments when the dog was on set and interacting with coworkers. He had told PEOPLE in June that Brisket got quite friendly with the Twisters team.

"Everybody can be a dog dad, but I feel like I bring him everywhere, so he has so many co-parents," he said. He added that while filming Twisters, "every department was taking care of Brisket," including Edgar-Jones.

Tom Cruise joins Twisters premiere as Glen Powell unveils modern storm-chasing story

Twisters, a standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, follows the story of social media influencer Tyler Owens, nicknamed Tornado Wrangler, as described by Powell. In the film, Powell portrays Tyler Owens, who attempts to persuade his friend Kate Cooper, played by Edgar-Jones, to join him in chasing storms.

Speaking to Vogue in 2023, Powell clarified that Twisters is not a remake but rather a contemporary story with a new script.

Powell also shared insights from his experience with Top Gun: Maverick, which premiered in London with Tom Cruise, his co-star. Cruise stressed the importance of making large-scale movies relatable to global audiences, a quality Powell believes Twisters achieves.

"Humans-versus-weather is a very universal idea," Powell explained. "How powerless we are in the face of these cataclysmic forces."

Twisters is scheduled for release in theaters on July 19.

