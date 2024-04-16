Under the Bridge: Release Date, Where to Watch, Plot, Cast & More to Know

With the streaming platform launching its latest series, Under the Bridge, after shows like Shogun and We Were the Lucky Ones, Hulu is off to a great start this year. Based on the bestselling book of the same name by Rebecca Godfrey, Under the Bridge is directed by Quinn Shephard (Hostages). Godfrey and Shephard executive produce, with Samir Mehta (Fear the Walking Dead) as showrunner. Lily Gladstone from Killers of the Flower Moon and Riley Keough from Daisy Jones & The Six star in this tragic crime drama.

A must watch series for fans of crime dramas. Based on a tragic incident that happened in British Columbia in the 90s the series has an outstanding cast and crew. Under the Bridge is premiering this April, so here's when, where and how to watch it.

Under the Bridge Trailer has Given a Sneak Into the Surrounding Danger

During the months of March and April 2024, trailers and teasers for Under the Bridge were released to highlight the traumatic experience of Reena Virk. Unlike the first trailer, which lays out the plot and introduces the main characters, the latest teaser reinforces the tragedy. The trailer hints at the danger surrounding the atmosphere as the main character Reena, 14, has been missing for three days. When Gladstone cop Cam Bentland begins investigating Reena's friends and their interactions, she makes chilling discoveries.

It is also revealed that Rebecca and Cam have a history and some unresolved issues, but they seem willing to work together on this case. While each sets out on their own discovery paths, they both end up with alarming and confusing information until the case begins to look deeply complicated and ominous. Under the Bridge will leave audiences aghast with its sinister tone and gripping narrative, as aptly described in its trailer.

When Is Under the Bridge Streaming Online?

The first two episodes of Under the Bridge will premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. You can expect more new titles on the streaming service in the second half of April, including Elizabeth Moss' limited spy thriller The Veil and the long-awaited Bon Jovi docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

Does Under the Bridge have a Television Premiere Date?

Streaming series Under the Bridge won't air on TV networks. Watching the crime drama miniseries will require a subscription to the streamer. Under the Bridge joins Hulu's section of crime dramas and true crime documentaries which already has several similar titles. Watch The Act, The Dropout, or Under the Banner of Heaven if you like true crime and crime dramas or maybe thrillers, as well as documentaries like Death in the Dorms and Me Hereafter if you like documentaries.

How Does the Episode Schedule Work?

On April 17, 2024, Under the Bridge will premiere with its first two episodes, billed as a miniseries. As per reports, new episodes will be aired every Wednesday as follows:

Episode 1 (Looking Glass)- April 17, 2024

Episode 2- April 17

Episode 3- April 24

Episode 4- May 1

Episode 5- May 8

Episode 6- May 15

Episode 7- May 15

Episode 8- May 29.

Is Under the Bridge Available without Hulu?

Under the Bridge is a Hulu original and will only be available on this platform. At a later date, the true crime drama series might become available on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ (under its Star content hub) in other international markets where Hulu is not available. If you would like to watch this series on any other platform, you may need to wait for the official announcement on when and where it will be available on demand, rent or buy.

