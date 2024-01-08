Lily Gladstone creates history at Golden Globes 2024 with Best Actress win; Everything to know about the actress

Lily Gladstone, has created history a the Golden Globes! The Star of Killers of the Flower Moon, made history as the first Indigenous woman to win the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture – drama.

Lily Gladstone won the Best Actress award for Killers of the Flower Moon

In her acceptance speech, she began by speaking in the Blackfeet language, expressing gratitude to her mother, "Who, even though she’s not Blackfeet, worked tirelessly to get our language into our classroom so I had a Blackfeet language teacher growing up.” She continued, “I’m so grateful I can speak even a little bit of my language, which I’m not fluent in, up here. Because, in this business, Native actors used to speak their lines in English, and the sound mixer would run them backward to accomplish Native languages on camera.”

Gladstone acknowledged the historical significance of her win, emphasizing “This is a historic win. It doesn’t belong to just me. I’m holding it right now. I’m holding it with all of my beautiful sisters in the film at the table over here, and my mother, standing on all of your shoulders.” She continued, “This is for every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream and is seeing themselves represented in our stories told by ourselves, in our own words, with tremendous allies and tremendous trust from within, from each other.”

Gladstone's performance portrayed Mollie Kyle, the Indigenous wife of World War I veteran Ernest Burkhart, in the true story depicted in Killers of the Flower Moon, showcasing the Reign of Terror in 1920s Oklahoma.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift is not impressed at NFL joke as she returns home empty-handed at the Golden Globes

Advertisement

Lily Gladstone's life and career journey

Lily Gladstone made history by winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress for her powerful portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in the epic drama Killers of the Flower Moon. Adapted from journalist David Grann’s nonfiction book, the film unfolds the harrowing tale of the Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. In the movie, Mollie, hailing from the Osage Nation, becomes a target for her family's connection to oil-rich lands in Oklahoma.

Starring in a stellar ensemble

Gladstone shares the screen with A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, and Brendan Fraser. Her outstanding performance in the role of Mollie earned her not only the Golden Globe but also widespread Oscar buzz, making her the first Indigenous person to win the Best Actress category.

The Journey of Lily Gladstone

Roots in Siksikaitsitapi and NiMíiPuu heritage

Growing up on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana and later in Seattle, Gladstone's roots extend to Siksikaitsitapi and NiMíiPuu heritage. Raised in a community-focused environment, she found the transition to suburban life isolating, fueling her desire to become an actor and storyteller.

Academic achievements

Gladstone graduated with a BFA in acting/directing from the University of Montana, becoming the first Native American to earn a Presidential Leadership Scholarship. Her academic journey included a minor in Native American studies, shaping their identity as an artist influenced by their community.

Onscreen debut and notable roles

Making her debut in 2013, Gladstone's acting credits include roles in films like Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian and Winter in the Blood. She gained prominence in the 2016 drama Certain Women, alongside Kristen Stewart, Michelle Williams, and Laura Dern. Additionally, they portrayed a grieving mother in Hulu’s Reservation Dogs.

DiCaprio also acknowledges Gladstone's impact

Leonardo DiCaprio, co-starring with Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon, hailed her as the "heart and soul" of the film. DiCaprio emphasized Gladstone's profound embodiment of Mollie, praising their commitment to representing the Osage community's story.

Oscar buzz and uncharted territory

Following the Cannes Film Festival premiere, Gladstone emerged as a frontrunner for the Best Actress category at the Oscars. Following the Golden Globes victory, she has become the fourth-ever Indigenous person nominated and the first to receive the honor. Her potential historic win extends to other awards ceremonies, where Indigenous actresses are yet to secure recognition.

Advertisement

A twist of fate

While contemplating a job at the Washington State Department of Agriculture due to her passion for bees, Gladstone received the life-changing notification for a Zoom meeting with Martin Scorsese. The twist of fate redirected her path, leading to her groundbreaking role in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Lily Gladstone's journey from the Blackfeet Reservation to the Golden Globe win reflects not only a personal achievement but also a significant milestone for Indigenous representation in the film industry.

Stay tuned for more updates on the 81st Golden Globe Awards with Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet, but NOT together