US Election 2024: All Celebrities Who Celebrated Donald Trump's Victory Over Kamala Harris ft. Zachary Levi, Elon Musk, Amber Rose & More

The anticipation was high all over the internet to find out who would be the President of the United States. Especially because most A-list celebrities were very outspoken when they talked about who they supported openly online.

In addition to that, multiple clips for the rallies of both candidates were making rounds on social media. As we all know, Trump garnered a victory, making him the 47th President of the nation. As a result, many of the celebrities who had their backing for him celebrated it. See the list below to find out who shared posts celebrating the win of the newly elected president.

1. Zachary Levi

The actor was vocal about his support for Trump. After he was elevated, Levi has been active on X. He replied to entrepreneur, Mark Cuban’s tweet congratulating Trump, by writing, “Good of you for taking the high road in defeat, Mark. Now let’s all work together to heal what’s been broken, and make America great and healthy and prosperous again!”

2. Amber Rose

After the results, that announced Trump's victory over Kamala Harris, were out, Rose took to her Instagram stories to share multiple videos celebrating his big win.

3. Elon Musk

Musk has been one of those celebrities, who never shied while showcasing who they supported. In his case, it was Trump, and he surely did not shy away while celebrating this grand victory and posting about it on X.

4. Caitlyn Jenner

The Trump supporter must have truly been on cloud nine after he was elected. She took to her X handle and shared, “Hope is back in America. These two men will single-handedly save western civilization and that starts with a strong United States of America. I am here and at your service and forever indebted to your sacrifice for this country. Let’s Make America Great Again!” Musk reposted her tweet.

Advertisement

5. Joe Rogan

Rogan, who also falls in the list of celebrities supporting Trump, celebrated via posting on social media after Trump became the president of the US for the second time. On X, he wrote, WHOLE.LEE.S**T.”

6. Roseanne Barr

Trump garnered a huge win, and Roseanne Barr does not talk about it? This can seemigly never happen. She has been very active online sharing her opinions and celebrating the win.

7. Jeff Bezos

After Trump was elected for the second time, one of the richest men in the world joined in and congratulated him with some kind words on X. Check out his tweet below.

8. Kevin Sorbo

The acclaimed actor, who made sure to show his backing for the newly elected president, expressed his joy after Trump's victory. He shared a picture on X where he posed alongside the 47th president of the US.

ALSO READ: Who Are Nelly’s Kids? Learn About All His Children, from Shawn to Kareem Haynes