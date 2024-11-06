US Election 2024: Donald Trump Declares Victory Amid Tight Race; Kamala Harris Awaits Final Count

As results pour in from the 2024 U.S. presidential election, former President Donald Trump appears poised for a dramatic return to the White House, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump, who previously served as the 45th president, claimed victory following key wins in battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fox News has projected Trump as the winner, though other networks have yet to officially call the race. In his address to supporters at Palm Beach, Florida, Trump expressed gratitude for the "honor" of being re-elected and promised a “strong, safe, and prosperous America.”

Surrounded by family members and top allies, Trump delivered a celebratory speech, promising to focus on uniting the nation. “We are going to help our country heal,” he said, responding to the polarized political climate. Trump also reiterated his commitment to protecting American values and ensuring national security. His victory signals a shift in U.S. political dynamics, with Republicans regaining control of the Senate after flipping Democratic seats in Ohio and West Virginia.

Harris, who was projected to have won key states like California and New York, has yet to concede. According to her campaign team, she will address the nation on Thursday as votes continue to be counted in several remaining states. Her campaign co-chair, Cedric Richmond, assured supporters that every vote would be counted and highlighted the importance of waiting for official results.

As of early Wednesday, Trump’s campaign and supporters have celebrated his projected wins in several traditionally Democratic areas, pointing to increased support among Hispanic voters and economically impacted communities. Trump gained momentum by focusing on issues like the economy and national security, appealing to voters concerned about inflation and safety.

Global reactions have begun to surface, with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulating Trump and expressing hopes for strong bilateral relations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his US presidential win, calling him a 'friend' and expressing eagerness to strengthen the India-US partnership. Modi urged Trump to work together for "global peace, stability, and prosperity" amid ongoing global tensions. Meanwhile, China’s officials expressed intentions for peaceful coexistence with the U.S. under a Trump administration