Victoria Recalls ‘90s Date Night With Husband David Beckham In Paris; Says ‘We Struggled To…’

Victoria Beckham is known for being effortlessly funny while talking about mostly anything. This time, in a similar fashion, she shared a funny anecdote as she promoted her brand-new fragrance Suite 302 on social media.

Beckham took to Instagram and shared a reel on November 16, Saturday and talked about a restaurant in Paris that she and her husband used to visit in the '90s. She shared that it really took her back.

The Spice Girl alum expressed that there was something so “glamorous about Paris — it feels very opulent… so sexy.” Beckham then recalled that when they came there in the 90s, she ordered a really special bottle of wine. She quipped, “Back in the day was when we would struggle to finish a bottle of wine, the two of us.” She further joked that they do not face that struggle anymore now.

She reflected on how everything felt so extravagant and also mentioned her new fragrance’s heavy smell of tobacco, which feels very Parisian, taking her back to the 1990s and paying tribute to the “opulent” period of her life.

She mentioned, “The heavy drapery, the velvet couches, the color palettes, the little tassels on the chairs,” adding that she loved the way that they have bottled those features and put them together, curating Suite 302.

Beckham expressed that she loved being back there, and she referred to it as their blissful place. She adored the public, “energy” along with the “wine.” She further talked about feeling “lucky” to spend a lot of time in Paris.

The Wannabe vocalist shared that she desired to capture how she and David felt at that time. Beckham added that it was about both of them and the quality time they shared in Paris in the 90s.

The pair’s love story is nothing less out of a romance novel. The couple crossed paths decades ago, when she was still a part of the Spice Girls and when he played soccer in 1997. Both the individuals met at a Manchester United game, per People magazine.

In September, David conversed with the outlet and expressed that he fell in love with the songstress at the initial sight. He said that Victoria was a Spice Girl and “sexy and beautiful and charming.”

David further added that he then found out what a resilient woman she was, adding that it was the “gift that kept on giving.”

