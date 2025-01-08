Vin Diesel Breaks Silence On Rumored Feud With Dwayne The Rock Johnson; Says THIS

This year's Golden Globe Awards featured many worthy winners and created countless memorable moments. One such moment occurred when Vin Diesel took to the stage to address his Fast and Furious co-star.

However, that wasn’t all, as the actor from XXX also expressed his emotions on social media.

During the January 5, 2025, ceremony, Vin Diesel presented the Box Office Achievement Award. While on stage, he looked at Dwayne Johnson and said, “Hey Dwayne.”

An awkward-looking Dwayne Johnson was then shown on screen with a simple smile. This led to what fans later described as a stilted exchange on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actor from XXX: Return of Xander Cage posted an old photo of himself with Dwayne Johnson.

In the image, Diesel and the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star were seen standing in front of a dazzling black car. While Johnson wore a formal suit, Vin Diesel opted for all-black casuals—a black T-shirt and black pants.

Vin Diesel was even seen giving a thumbs-up as he completed the look with black shades.

For those who may not know, the action duo starred together in Fast Five, Furious 6, and The Fate of the Furious. However, headlines soon followed when Dwayne Johnson called out one of his co-stars, though he did not name anyone at the time.

It was later reported that the post was directed at Vin Diesel. The two actors had a long-standing feud, which eventually led to the Shazam! actor stepping away from the Fast and Furious franchise.

