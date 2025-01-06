Vin Diesel And Dwayne Johnson Share Awkward Moment At Golden Globes Amid Past Feud

Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson had an awkward exchange at the Golden Globes on Sunday, marking the first notable public interaction between the two since their much-discussed feud on the set of The Fate of the Furious in 2017. The moment, subtle yet significant, reignited conversations about their years-long conflict, which had previously made headlines.

The moment occurred when Diesel took the stage to present the Box Office Achievement Award. While preparing to announce the winner, Diesel looked down and said, "Hey, Dwayne," addressing Johnson, who was seated in the audience.

Johnson smiled, and a few attendees laughed awkwardly. Though brief, the interaction didn’t go unnoticed by fans and attendees alike. Some even compared the moment to the infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar incident, though it remained light-hearted.

The history between Diesel and Johnson dates back to their time filming The Fate of the Furious. In August 2016, Johnson posted a now-deleted Instagram message, criticizing unnamed male co-stars as "candy a**es" and accusing them of unprofessional behavior. It was later confirmed that his comments were aimed at Diesel.

Johnson further hinted at on-set tension, stating, “When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling, you’re right.” Following the post, the two were not seen together during press tours or in any shared scenes in the film.

Advertisement

In 2019, Johnson appeared to extend an olive branch, thanking Diesel for his support of Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off he starred in with Jason Statham. However, Diesel later described his approach toward Johnson as 'tough love,' prompting Johnson to respond with humor.

“I laughed and I laughed hard… I wish them the best of luck on Fast 9, Fast 10, and Fast 11,” Johnson said, making it clear he had no intention of returning to the main franchise.

Despite the tension, Diesel made a public plea in 2021, asking Johnson to return for the franchise finale, calling it an important role. Johnson initially declined, though he later surprised fans with a cameo in Fast X (2023).

In June 2023, Johnson confirmed via social media that he and Diesel had resolved their issues. “Last summer, Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve and always take care of the franchise, characters, and FANS that we love,” he wrote.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2025: Did Zendaya Pay Tribute To Tom Holland? Learn As The Dune Actress Embraces Body Art