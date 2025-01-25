Walk It Out Rapper DJ Unk, Icon of Southern Hip-Hop, Passes Away at 43

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of death.

Atlanta-based rapper DJ Unk, best known for his 2006 hit Walk It Out, has died at the age of 43. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. His wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, made a statement on social media regarding his passing while requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Born Anthony Leonard Platt, DJ Unk was signed by Big Oomp Records in 2000, and his debut album, Beat'n Down Yo Block!, was released in 2006. The album featured the platinum single Walk It Out, which became synonymous with mid-2000s Southern hip-hop.

Another one of his hit songs, 2 Step, followed suit, further solidifying his place in the Atlanta rap scene. The success of these two tracks established DJ Unk as a prominent figure in the genre.

Unk's wife shared on Facebook, "Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband, and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER."

Despite facing health issues, including a heart attack in 2009, Unk continued to create music. He had attributed the heart attack to his lifestyle, which included nonstop touring, unhealthy eating habits, alcohol, and smoking. In a 2010 interview with XXL Magazine, he said, "I constantly be on the go, I constantly be on airplanes, in different weather, and, you know, it just took a toll on me. It was stress."

In 2017, Unk released an album titled Fresh Off Dem Papers. More recently, he performed Walk It Out at the BET Awards in 2023.

Big Oomp Records published a tribute to the late rapper on social media, stating, "DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper, and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label, and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever."

Big Oomp Records founder Korey Roberson described Unk as "a true ATL legend" whose legacy would forever leave its mark on the music world. Roberson concluded, "Rest in peace, Unk. You will forever be missed. Now walk it out!"

At this time, DJ Unk's cause of death has not been revealed to the public.

