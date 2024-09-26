Fatman Scoop's Cause of Death Disclosed; Medical Examiner Says Rapper Passed Away Due To THIS At Age 56

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Fatman Scoop passed away on August 30 after collapsing on stage at 56 years of age. Scoop, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, died of a heart-related illness, according to the medical examiner’s report. It's confirmed that there was no foul play and that the death was indeed natural and due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

MN2S, the rapper's booking agency, confirmed the report about his death to People magazine while expressing deep sorrow. They highlighted how Scoop's iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, asserting that many of his fans from different parts of the globe have been grieving for him.

The agency also mentioned how his demise marked the end of his long-term partnership with them, specifically that of 15 years, which makes that a great loss for MN2S.

The aforementioned outlet has also confirmed that he passed away due to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, as per reports from the medical examiner. A representative of Scoop's agency, Sharron Elkabas, told the outlet, "I spoke to him just a few days ago, and he was in such good spirits. It's hard to believe he is no longer with us."

On August 30, during a concert at Town Center Park in Connecticut, around 8:33 p.m., a medical emergency call was made to police regarding Scoop, who had collapsed at the show. As per TMZ, EMTs responded and transported him to the hospital as fans and crew tried disorganized efforts to help him on stage. Freeman’s survivors include his son, daughter, and brother.

His family posted a tribute to him as an inspiring light both on stage and off a day after his demise. They wrote, "FatMan Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious, and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but not forgotten."

The late rapper's famous collaborators include Missy Elliott, Ciara, Mariah Carey, and more. His most recent remixes include music from Tyla, Kehlani, and others. Elliot extended her condolences to Fatman Scoop's family while paying tribute to the rapper and hypeman on X, highlighting his huge impact on the rap scene even today.

