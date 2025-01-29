Was Catherine O’Hara Intimidated While Working With Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsay In Last Of Us Season 2? Actress Reveals

Catherine O’Hara isn't afraid to speak what is on her mind, may that be about anything. The veteran star candidly spoke about her character in the upcoming Last of Us season 2 and also if she was intimidated to work with the show’s lead stars– Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay.

While conversing with Entertainment Weekly, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star shared that her role in the show’s upcoming season 2 has an “odd” relationship with Joel Miller, a character played by Pascal.

The actress added that one does not know why she has got, “this edge to her, but it makes for some weird, good dark comedy, I think. So it's there. I never want to deny the gift of humor.”

The performer further talked about the HBO venture's second season being a lot “more intense” if one knows the “game” on which it is based. This was not it, the veteran star also spoke about her experience filming with both the leads of the project.

The Schitts Creek star told the publication that she loved working with both actors. O’Hara continued, “Was that intimating? It always is. It's not my territory.”

She further said, “You're just like, thank you for inviting me and I'll try to be a good guest” adding, that both Pascal and Ramsay were “very kind” towards her and that it was “great.”.

For the unversed, the actress got to know about the hit HBO show because of her sons, Luke and Matthew Welch. One of her sons also reportedly works as a set dresser on the show.

It seems that she may once again bring her iconic humor to the role. According to the report, O’Hara stated that one cannot take that out of one's life, and if one does that, it turns out to be a “very dull performance.”

