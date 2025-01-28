Will Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx’s Latest Film Back in Action Have a Sequel? Director Teases ‘Some Creative Thoughts’

Cameron Diaz made her much-awaited comeback to the big screens with action comedy Back in Action opposite Jaime Foxx. The film centers around married former CIA spies Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx), who are pulled back into their old lives once their cover blows up.

Spoilers alert for Back in Action! After defeating friend-turned-foe Chuck (Kyle Chandler) in the film, the spy couple pays a visit to their old colleague Baron (Andrew Scott), who hands them a new case to decode. This time, it's closely related to Emily's family tree.

"We're not going back to work, Baron," Emily declares. However, Baron stresses that the case is "serious" and requires Emily and one of her family members to join hands and solve it. Is it her mother, Ginny, an MI6 veteran (played by Glenn Close)?

"It's not your mom; it's your dad," Baron replies. The film concludes with that tease, leaving people eager to learn about Emily's dad. When director Seth Gordon was asked about the cliffhanger and potential sequel, he teased the franchise's future.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gordon admitted that certain ideas about who the father could be and what could be his storyline have been discussed by the creatives. Although they didn't even "acknowledge" the idea of a sequel yet, there's a chance if more people demand it.

However, the director did reveal that the potential sequel would put Matt and Emily's children — the moody teenage daughter Alice and tech-savvy son Leo — front and center. Gordon teased that there are opportunities for interesting stories from these characters' lives.

Building on these young characters' story arcs and exploring the life of Emily's father or Ginny's mysterious former husband has given the team some interesting ideas to play with. "We've definitely got some creative thoughts," Gordon added.

Back in Action is streaming now on Netflix.