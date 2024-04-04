Was Conjoined Twins Abby Hensel's Husband Joshua Bowling Married Before? Find Out As He Faces Paternity Suit

The husband of conjoined twin Abby Hensel, Joshua, is currently facing a paternity lawsuit from another woman. This legal challenge emerged shortly after reports surfaced revealing Abby's secret marriage to the Army veteran in a ceremony held in 2021.

The lawsuit was filed in 2023, nearly two years after Joshua Bowling, 34, exchanged vows with Abby.

NY Post Reveals Paternity Case Against Abby Hensel's Husband

On April 1st, 2024, the NY Post uncovered troubling news for Abby Hensel's husband, Joshua Bowling, as his ex-wife, Annica Bowling, aged 33, filed a paternity case against him. Court documents reveal that Joshua and Annica share a daughter named Isabella.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, currently have joint custody of their eight-year-old daughter.

Abby Hensel's Husband Faces Paternity Case Amid Secret Wedding Revelations

Previously, the former couple's only listed daughter was Isabella. However, after their separation in April 2019, Annica gave birth to another daughter in late 2020.

This new development raises questions about the paternity of the second daughter, especially as she is a minor. The court documents do not provide clarity on this matter.

Amidst this legal drama, conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have been thrust into the spotlight due to their secret wedding in 2021. The dicephalus twins gained initial fame after appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996 and later sharing their lives on a TLC reality show.

Abby Hensel's Ex-Wife Requests DNA Test Amidst Twin Sisters' Secret Wedding Revelations

According to reports from The Post, Annica, Joshua's ex-wife, has filed paperwork in Washington County, Minnesota, requesting DNA evidence from both Joshua and another individual named Gavin.

Court records indicate that Annica filed this request for a genetic test report on March 7th, 2024. However, the details of the test and its results remain undisclosed to the public.

On March 27th, Today obtained official public court records confirming the legal marriage ceremony of conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. Abby, who shares her Facebook page with her sister Brittany, updated the profile picture to one from her wedding. The photo features the conjoined twins dressed in a wedding gown, while Bowling is seen wearing a grey suit.

