‘Yeah, We're Going To Be Moms’: Looking Back At Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany Hansel's Motherhood Plans Amid Reports Of Abby's Marriage

"One half of the conjoined twins, Brittany and Abby Hensel - Abby, is married.

The former TLC star, 34, who shares her body neck down with sister Brittany, tied the knot with Josh Bowling, a nurse and United States Army veteran in 2021, according to public reports obtained by Today.

The news can also be confirmed by the look of the Hensel siblings' Facebook profile photo, which appears to be a wedding image. The conjoined twins are seen wearing a wedding dress, while Bowling, in a gray suit, stands before them holding their hand.

Additionally, Bowling’s Facebook page also features images of him traveling and spending quality time with the twins. His X profile too tells a similar story and describes him as a 'Christian, Father, Husband, Veteran, and occasional gamer'.

Per Today, the Hensel sisters are now fifth-grade teachers and reside in Minnesota, where they were born and raised.

In light of the new info surfacing about the former reality TV stars, here's an account of their background and the plans the twins made for their marriage and prospects of motherhood in the past.

Here's what Abby and Brittany Hensel said about embracing motherhood someday

Brittany and Abby Hensel first shared their life story in 1996 on The Oprah Winfrey Show. In 2012, the sisters offered closer insights into their lives as conjoined twins with their reality show, Abby and Brittany on TLC.

While the sisters have spoken about several aspects of their lives on camera on multiple occasions, they decided on maintaining privacy when it came to their love life. “The whole world doesn't need to know who we were dating,” Brittany said in the 2006 documentary Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16. In the same documentary, Brittany and Abby expressed their desire to be a mom someday, saying, “Yeah, we're going to be moms.”

“We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet. But we're just 16 — we don't need to think about that right now,” the sisters added.

So there we have it. With Abby, one of the two sisters, now married, perhaps our next update will be on their shared dream of someday becoming mothers coming to fruition.

More about Abby and Brittany —

Abby and Brittany Hensel are dicephalic-conjoined twins and share a bloodstream and all organs below the waist. Abby controls their right arm and leg while Brittany controls the left.

Upon their birth, in 1990, Patty and Mike Hensel, the twins’ parents were given a choice to surgically separate them, however, the couple decided against it, deeming it too risky. At the time, the doctors had noted that there was little chance that both would survive the operation.

“How could you pick between the two? Mike said while speaking to Time Magazine in 2001.

Only about one in every 200,000 live births result in conjoined twins. Approximately 70% of them are female, and most are stillborn, according to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

