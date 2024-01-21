Seven years after Hugh Hefner passed away, his widow, Crystal Hefner, is opening up about her life in a new book titled Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, set to be released on January 23. In a recent interview with People, Crystal shared insights into her time as a Playboy Playmate and her relationship with Hefner.

Crystal Hefner candidly discussed her relationship with Hugh Hefner

Crystal, who married Hefner in 2012 and was with him until he died in 2017, revealed that she was never truly "in love" with him. She first entered Hefner's world in 2008 when, at the age of 21, she was invited to stay at the Playboy Mansion. Their relationship developed, and she became part of the E! reality series The Girls Next Door.

In her candid conversation, Crystal admitted that “At the time I thought I was on top,” she continued “I thought, ‘Wow, if I just like everything that he likes and do all the things that he wants me to do, then I’m the favorite.’ And I was, but I just lost myself in the process.”

Despite initially accepting Hefner's proposal in 2010, she called off the engagement just five days before their planned wedding in June 2011. Crystal then briefly went back to a relationship with Jordan McGraw, Dr. Phil's son, before ultimately returning to Hefner.

They reconciled and married on December 31, 2012, making Crystal Hefner his third wife. Reflecting on her time, Crystal acknowledged a significant power imbalance in their relationship, emphasizing “I realized I was dealing with a really big power imbalance,” she continued, “It seemed like a world of success and fantasy, but everyone’s having to sleep with an 80-year-old. There’s a price. Everything has a price.”

Crystal Hefner's jaw-dropping revelation about the glamorous facade

Crystal also revealed the restrictive lifestyle at the mansion, describing Hefner's control over the Playmates, including providing allowances and setting beauty standards. She shared, “Our nail polish couldn’t be anything but some neutral color, no French manicure,” the model continued, “So I’d have to go bleach it and it would burn my scalp and I’d have blisters,” she recounted. “But for some reason, I thought this was all normal and that’s what it meant to be seen as beautiful in Hef’s eyes.”

The decision to title her memoir Only Say Good Things stemmed from a conversation Crystal had with Hefner, where he requested that she speak positively of him after his passing. Despite keeping that promise for five years, Crystal felt the need to be honest about her experiences for the sake of healing from a toxic environment.

While her memoir contains jaw-dropping anecdotes about life as a Playboy Bunny, one noteworthy story revolves around Hefner's use of Viagra, which reportedly led to him experiencing hearing loss in one ear until the end of his life. Crystal's book aims to shed light on her journey of healing and self-discovery after leaving the Playboy Mansion.

