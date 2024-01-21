Snoop Dogg, an iconic figure from the gangsta-rap era, is renowned for his laid-back stoner persona. Gaining prominence in the 1990s, he catapulted to fame under the mentorship of Dr. Dre, with breakthrough moments in tracks like Nuthin but a 'G' Thang and Deep Cover. Snoop Dogg has etched his name in the annals of '90s hip-hop, creating timeless hits such as Gin and Juice and Drop It Like It's Hot.

Beyond his musical talents, Snoop Dogg's magnetic charm and charisma have seamlessly transitioned to the screen, showcasing his acting talents. While many of his on-screen appearances have been playful cameos where he portrays himself, there are instances where he takes on fictional roles pivotal to the storyline.

His latest movie, The Underdoggs, where he's Jaycen Jennings, a former NFL player turned football coach, is hitting Prime Video on January 26, 2024. Till then, fans can catch some of his earlier movies before the big release and enjoy his top-notch performances.

Watch the Underdogg trailer here;

6 Snoop Dogg Movies To Add To Your Watchlist

Baby Boy (2001)

Baby Boy is a drama film directed by John Singleton and released in 2001. The movie provides an intimate and gritty portrayal of South Central Los Angeles life. The story revolves around Jody, played by Tyrese Gibson, a young African American man who, despite being a father to two children, struggles with the responsibilities of adulthood.

Jody still lives with his mother, Juanita, portrayed by A.J. Johnson, and is torn between his relationships with two different women: his longtime girlfriend, Yvette (played by Taraji P. Henson), and a new romantic interest, Peanut (played by Tamara LaSeon Bass). As Jody grapples with the challenges of fatherhood, commitment, and finding his place in the world, the film explores themes of masculinity, family dynamics, and the socio-economic struggles faced by its characters.

Training Day (2001)

Training Day is a crime thriller film directed by Antoine Fuqua, released in 2001. The movie stars Denzel Washington as Alonzo Harris, a corrupt and ruthless narcotics detective in the Los Angeles Police Department, and Ethan Hawke as Jake Hoyt, a young and idealistic rookie cop.

Set over the course of one day, the film follows Jake as he embarks on his first day of training under the guidance of Alonzo. However, Jake quickly discovers that Alonzo operates outside the boundaries of the law, engaging in morally ambiguous and dangerous activities. As the day unfolds, Jake becomes entangled in a web of corruption, deceit, and violence, leading to a tense and gripping climax.

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Starsky & Hutch is a comedy film released in 2004, directed by Todd Phillips. The movie is a comedic adaptation of the popular 1970s television series of the same name. Starring Ben Stiller as Detective David Starsky and Owen Wilson as Detective Ken Hutch Hutchinson, the film follows the misadventures of the two mismatched detectives as they try to clean up the streets of Bay City.

The storyline revolves around Starsky and Hutch being assigned to investigate a drug trafficking operation. As they delve into their investigation, the duo encounters various challenges, hilarious situations, and eccentric characters. The film not only pays homage to the original TV series but also infuses it with a modern comedic twist, combining action and humor.

Mac & Devin Go to High School (2012)

Mac & Devin Go to High School is a stoner comedy film released in 2012, directed by Dylan C. Brown. The movie stars hip-hop artists Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa in lead roles, bringing their real-life friendship and musical collaboration to the big screen. The film follows the story of Mac (Snoop Dogg) and Devin (Wiz Khalifa), two high school students with vastly different approaches to academic life.

Mac is a veteran high school student who, despite his extended time in school, remains laid-back and carefree. On the other hand, Devin is a high-achieving student who strives for academic success. The two characters form an unlikely bond when Mac seeks Devin's help to graduate and earn his diploma. Throughout the film, the duo engages in various comedic situations, often involving marijuana, as they navigate the challenges of high school life.

Dolemite Is My Name (2019)

Dolemite Is My Name is a biographical comedy film released in 2019, directed by Craig Brewer. The movie stars Eddie Murphy in the lead role as Rudy Ray Moore, a struggling comedian and musician in the 1970s. The film provides a lively and entertaining portrayal of Moore's journey in creating the character Dolemite, a flamboyant and rhyming pimp, which becomes a cultural phenomenon.

Set against the backdrop of the Blaxploitation film era, the story follows Rudy Ray Moore's ambitious efforts to produce and star in his own film, Dolemite. With the support of a motley crew of collaborators, including friends played by Keegan-Michael Key and Mike Epps, Moore faces various challenges and obstacles as he strives to bring his unique vision to the big screen.

Day-Shift (2022)

Tailor-made for those who relish action-packed storylines, J. J. Perry's directorial debut features Jamie Foxx in this thrilling action comedy. Portraying the character Bud Jablonski, Foxx navigates a seemingly ordinary job as a pool cleaner, which, unbeknownst to many, serves as a cover for his true vocation—hunting vampires. When financial struggles arise in supporting his daughter, Bud is compelled to rejoin the vampire-hunting union.

Serving as Bud's ally is Snoop Dogg in the role of Big John Elliot, a character pivotal in aiding Bud's return to the union. With its blend of humor and gruesome scenes, this film is a delightful treat for aficionados of horror comedies. Brace yourself for an abundance of exhilarating fight sequences that will undoubtedly satisfy the cravings of action enthusiasts.

