'We All Hit The Floor': Telma Hopkins Reveals Tom Hanks And Peter Scolari Had Chemistry 'From Day One' During Bosom Buddies
Telma Hopkins reminisces about the instant chemistry between Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari on the set of Bosom Buddies, noting their rapport from the very beginning of the show.
Bosom Buddies was indeed a unique and memorable series that introduced audiences to the comedic talents of Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari. The show's premise, inspired by the classic film Some Like It Hot, added a fun twist to the traditional buddy comedy genre.
It's fascinating to learn about the network's requirement for the cross-dressing element, which ultimately became a defining aspect of the show's humor and charm. The Catchy Comedy marathon sounds like a great opportunity for fans to revisit this beloved series and enjoy its zany antics once again.
ALSO READ: Crew star Kareena Kapoor drops PIC from yoga session; fans think Ibrahim Ali Khan is playing guitar in backdrop
Bosom Buddies: A Hilarious Romp Through Double Lives and Double Trouble
The first season of Bosom Buddies sounds like a riotous adventure filled with comedic mishaps and romantic entanglements. It's amusing to think about how Kip and Henry navigate their double lives while working in the ad agency and living in a women-only hotel.
The dynamic between Kip and Sonny, as well as the friendship between the main characters and Amy, adds depth to the storyline. The close calls and near-exposures, such as during the attempted robbery, surely kept viewers on the edge of their seats while laughing along with the characters' antics.
“When Tom first came in, and he and Peter put on dresses and started walking very badly in heels for the first time, we all hit the floor,” recalls sitcom stalwart Telma Hopkins (above), who played in-your-face hotel resident Isabelle.
Tom was the gangliest, goofiest woman ever.” Plus, she confirms, “He and Peter had so much chemistry from day one.”
It's fascinating how Bosom Buddies embraced laughter and improvisation, creating a lively and enjoyable atmosphere on set. The inclusion of guest actors like Bob Saget and Penny Marshall surely added to the comedic energy of the show.
While the cancellation after the second season may have been disappointing, it's heartening to know that the show's legacy lives on, with people still fondly remembering it today.
The upcoming projects of the cast, such as Clean Slate with Laverne Cox, demonstrate their continued relevance in the entertainment industry.
ALSO READ: Justice League 2: Zack Snyder Hopes to Finish DC's Trilogy; Here's What Studio Plans Ahead