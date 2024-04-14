Crew star Kareena Kapoor drops PIC from yoga session; fans think Ibrahim Ali Khan is playing guitar in backdrop

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the acclaim for her recently released movie Crew. Playing the role of an air hostess, Kareena won the hearts of the audience with her evergreen charm and humor. The actress recently shared a glimpse of her yoga session where the eagle-eyed fans revealed that they spotted Ibrahim Ali Khan in the background.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her Sunday plans with her followers

Today, on April 14, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself immersed in an intense yoga session. Dressed in her workout wear, she was seen in the Chakrasana yoga pose. A man in a white t-shirt playing a guitar was also visible in the background of her photograph.

In the caption, Kareena posed the question to her followers, “Sunday plans?” She playfully added, “Yoga for me… Crew for you #ChakrasanaSeries.”

Have a look at Kareena's post!

Fans think they spotted Ibrahim Ali Khan in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest picture

Fans were quick to come to the conclusion that the man with the guitar in the photo was none other than Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. One person asked in the comments section under Kareena’s post, “But who is that playing guitar in the background,” to which another user replied, “iggy most probably.” A fan stated, “Ibrahim playing guitar in the background.”

Appreciating Kareena Kapoor, one netizen wrote, “Inspiring Bebo!!” while another exclaimed, “@kareenakapoorkhan my Inspiration, both personally and professionally, since K3G days.” One individual also extended their congratulations for her latest film, saying, “Congratulations on your success of your movie CREW....” Many others showered love with heart and fire emojis.

About Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Crew

Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, the cast of Crew includes Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Trupti Khamkar, and others.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew is helmed by director Rajesh A. Krishnan, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. The film was released in cinemas on March 29, 2024.

