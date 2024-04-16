'We Continue To Grieve': Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Announce Baby's Stillbirth In Heartbreaking Post

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard shared heartbreaking news with their fans, revealing the stillbirth of their baby girl. The couple disclosed the devastating loss, which happened when Jill was four months pregnant, through an Instagram post.

The announcement has prompted an outpouring of sympathy and support from their followers.

The heartfelt post features a photo of the Duggars holding baby clothes, both appearing saddened. The post read, "t is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero."

"From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie. "

The outpouring of support was immediate, with tons of fans sending their condolences within just minutes of the post being up.

“Sending you so much love. I’ve never met a stronger woman, Jill,” one fan commented.

“I’m so so sorry for your loss and for the pain you are going through both physically and emotionally.

“We are praying for you and your beautiful family, and imagining sweet River and Isla dancing in heaven together. Ily mama.”

Another fan said, “Isla Marie is such a beautiful name.”

“We are so sorry for your loss, and praying for your sweet family. Love you all.”

This fan said, “I’m so sorry for your loss. I can only imagine.

“Covering you guys in prayer.”

Another fan said, “Oh my gosh. My hearts are with you and that sweet babe.”

Who is Jill Duggar: From '19 Kids and Counting' to Reality TV Stardom

Jill Duggar, 32, is a well-known figure in the world of reality television. She rose to fame as part of the Duggar family featured on the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting. Jill is the second daughter and the fourth child in the 19-person Duggar family.

Jill and her family gained widespread recognition due to their conservative values and strict religious beliefs, which were prominently featured on their reality show. In addition to her appearances on the show, Jill has been involved in various projects, including writing books and maintaining a strong presence on social media platforms.

Jill married Derick Dillard on June 21, 2014. The couple has two sons, named Israel David Dillard and Samuel Scott Dillard.

