All The Co-Stars Who Reunited At Oscars 2024 Stage: Arnold Schwarzenegger-Danny DeVito To Ariana Grande-Cynthia Erivo

Check out the top duos from Hollywood's most cherished movies throughout the night. At the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, producers added an exciting twist by pairing presenters to recreate iconic collaborations from film history. Starting with stars from an upcoming film, Furiousa: A Mad Mad Saga, like Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, the night only got better with nostalgic pairings such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito from Twins and Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara from Beetlejuice taking the stage to present. The star-studded pairs truly made this year's Oscars a super successful event. Pinkvilla is here with the top pairs that came together for the gala award night.

1. Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth

If you're wondering where you've seen these two stars together before, here's a hint: you haven't... yet. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, aged 40, and Peaky Blinders actress Anya Taylor-Joy, aged 27, are set to share the screen in the upcoming film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, hitting theaters on May 24, 2024. They kicked off the Academy Awards ceremony by presenting awards for Best Animated Short Film and Best Animated Feature Film. The winners were War Is Over: Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko and Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron, respectively.

2. Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer

For the Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay categories, the Oscars enlisted Thunder Force co-stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer to present the awards. Justine Triet won for Anatomy of a Fall, and Cord Jefferson won for American Fiction. The actresses, who have been friends for more than two decades, added a humorous touch to their presentation, joking about a miscommunication regarding a line in their script about Chip 'n Dale. While Spencer thought McCarthy was referring to the male dancers (Chippendales), McCarthy was actually talking about the Disney characters.

3. Catherine O'Hara and Michael Keaton

Hara, aged 70, and Keaton, aged 72, first appeared together in the original Beetlejuice film in 1988 and reunited for the long-awaited sequel. They presented the awards for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Production Design, humorously remarking that without these essential contributors to the film industry, actors wouldn't look their best.

In a recent interview with ET's Cassie DiLaura, Keaton expressed his surprise at the long-awaited sequel to Beetlejuice after three decades of no news about it.

"It took a while to get there," Keaton shared with ET. "I didn't really think we were gonna do it and didn't want to do it, various times [in the] last few years, but it was more fun than the other one."

4. Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling

Onstage, Gosling and Blunt playfully engaged in banter, aiming to bury the Barbenheimer rivalry. However, their banter was filled with humorous jabs, particularly regarding their upcoming film, The Fall Guy, as they honored stunt actors. Gosling jokingly remarked, "I'm just happy that we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us." Blunt responded, "And the way this awards season turned out—it wasn't that much of a rivalry," alluding to Oppenheimer's successes. This witty banter continued throughout their time on stage, adding a lighthearted touch to the evening.

5. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito

36 years after the release of Twins, DeVito and Schwarzenegger graced the stage at the Dolby Theater to present the awards for Best Visual Effects and Best Editing. However, before diving into the nominations, they took a moment to humorously address why they were paired together. "Arnold and I are presenting together tonight for a very obvious reason," said DeVito. "We both tried to kill Batman," Schwarzenegger quipped in response, launching into an anti-Batman spiel and even roping in Michael Keaton, the Batman from DeVito's film, into the joke.

6. America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon

These Barbies took the stage to present two Oscars! During Sunday evening's broadcast, the Barbie stars engaged in a bit before presenting the awards for Best Documentary Short and Best Documentary. The Ugly Betty star, 39, and Saturday Night Live alum, 40, playfully bantered about the categories. At one point, they went off on a tangent about Jurassic Park, with McKinnon pretending to believe it was a real documentary. "The dinosaurs weren't real," Ferrera said, prompting McKinnon to respond, "Oh, America, not you too." "But Jeff Goldblum is real, right?" asked McKinnon. "No," said Ferrera, leading to a worried McKinnon asking, "then to whom have I been sending my tasteful nudes?" as the camera flashed to Steven Spielberg, pointing to himself.

Before the Oscars rehearsal on Saturday, Ferrera took to her Instagram page to share with fans that she and McKinnon have a long-standing friendship that goes beyond their work together in the Greta Gerwig blockbuster. "From meeting at a High School summer acting program to being in Barbie and now at the Oscars together, I always feel so lucky to be in the presence of the legend Kate McKinnon! It’s so special to have longtime friends on the journey with you! We’re at the Oscars, baby!" the Dumb Money actress expressed in a post.

7. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

What else can be mentioned about these incredibly talented women? With more than eight months remaining until their eagerly-awaited adaptation of Wicked hits theaters, Erivo and Grande took the stage to present the Oscars for Best Original Song and Best Score.

Before inviting Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell to receive their award, they managed to slip in a few quick nods not only to their own movie but also to the original source material, The Wizard of Oz.

"A great film score can truly leave a mark on our hearts forever," Grande remarked, echoing a line from the song "For Good" from the Broadway musical. "It can evoke wonder and amazement, evoke feelings of sadness and longing, and can even transport us to new worlds."

"Somewhere over the rainbow, where the dreams that you dare to dream really do control," Erivo responded.

"How cleverly subtle of you," the "7 Rings" singer quipped back.

