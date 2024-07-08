What Are The Extra Scenes In Hallmark’s Three Wise Men And A Baby Extended Cut? Explored

Three Wise Men And A Baby starring Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, and others is going to be premiered for Hallmark’s Christmas in July 24 movie extravaganza. Though the movie is 2022 release, what makes it interesting is that it will have an extended cut version. Tyler plays Taylor, Andrew portrays Luke, and Paul is Stephen in the movie.

The film revolves around three brothers Taylor, Luke, and Stephen, whose life takes a sharp turn after they get forced to take care of a baby. How the brothers resolve issues among themselves, and what happens to the baby, is what makes the narrative of the whole movie. However, the extended version is expected to keep the audience engaged in more scenes.

What are the scenes can be expected in the extended cut?

As per TV Insider, the extended version of the movie will show more scenes including the Brenner brothers. This will help the viewers to know and relate more to the back story of the characters. However, more scenes of the Brenner brothers mean more of Stephan’s pet therapies, Luke’s duty as a firefighter, and Taylor’s gaming sessions.

Not only this but in another scene, the Brenner brothers will also be seen trying to talk to each other and connect like real brothers while Thomas is sleeping.

Advertisement

Once the film premieres with the extended cut, the audience will be in for an emotional rollercoaster ride. In another scene, while Stephan and Taylor are seen waiting for Luke to return, they will bond on a different level as they need to take care of Thomas by themselves. In the process, they will understand how taking care of Thomas is a sign showing how much they have grown.

Brenner brothers’ love interests in the extended version

The original movie Three Wise Men And A Baby doesn’t show much of the love life of the Brenner brothers. However, in the longer version, the audience will be able to enjoy more scenes with Taylor and his ex-girlfriend Fiona (Ali Liebert) and Stephan’s love Susie (Fiona Vroom).

There are many cutesy scenes of Thomas in the original version, however, in the extended cut he will be seen giggling at the ice skating rink, while the Brenner brothers will try to capture the moment with their phones. Later, they will enjoy this adorable moment together.

Advertisement

The perfect comic timing is the USP of this movie. In one of the scenes, Stephan and Taylor are mistaken for a couple after Taylor hits on someone while shopping for Thomas. And well, it ends with chaos. The longer the version, the more inclusion of scenes. So, the extended cut will also include more scenes with their mom played by Margaret Colin.

Watch Three Wise Men And A Baby: Extended Cut on Hallmark Channel streaming since July 6, 2024.

ALSO READ: 'He Was Beast': Hugh Jackman Picks Rohit Sharma As His Favorite Indian Cricketer During Deadpool & Wolverine Promo