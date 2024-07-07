'He Was Beast': Hugh Jackman Picks Rohit Sharma As His Favorite Indian Cricketer During Deadpool & Wolverine Promo

Hugh Jackman has chosen his favorite from the men's Indian cricket team. As the actor prepares for his big release by the end of July, in an interview, Jackman shared that he followed the World Cup and named Rohit Sharma as his favorite from the lot of playing 11. Calling the cricket a “beast,” the actor shared that he was fascinated by the way the captain of the Indian cricket team played in the tournament.

The Indian cricket team created wonders on the grounds of Barbados, where they emerged victorious against South Africa in the final leg of the T20 tournament. After the celebrations of their triumph, Rohit Sharma declared his retirement from the T20 international format.

What did Hugh Jackman say about the Indian Cricket team winning the World Cup?

In a special segment video posted on the official page of Marvel Studio, the Deadpool and Wolverine actors were joined by the Indian hosts, who were intrigued by Jackman’s take on the recent scenarios of World Cup. While the actor shared that he loved watching the sport, Reynolds revealed that his co-star was obsessed with the game.

When Jackman was asked about his favorite player, the actor, without thinking twice, said, Rohit Sharma. The X-Men star claimed, “You took the Cup home, and I’m glad. But Rohit Sharma was a beast.”

The Logan actor’s statement not only excited the hosts, but also elated the fans of cricket. One of the users on social media shared, "Wolverine is calling Rohit Sharma a beast. Yup, that's the Multiverse of Madness right there.”

While Jackman was well focused in the conversations, Ryan Reynolds had no idea about the topic, but still tried to participate in the chats.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to come together for Deadpool & Wolverine

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds coming together on the big screens for the Marvel film has got fans excited for the magic to unravel in theaters. Since the first promo released during the Superbowl game, till the latest trailer, the makers of Deadpool and Wolverine have kept the audience intrigued on what is set to come.

Deadpool and Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

