What Attracted Goldie Hawn To Kurt Russell? Find Out As Actress Calls Him ‘A Family Man’

Goldie Hawn talked about being attracted to her boyfriend, Kurt Russell, the first time she met him. Hawn shared that Russell has been a “family man,” and she knew that from the time the actor met with Hawn’s kids, Kate and Oliver Hudson. During her conversation with Conan O’Brien on the SiriusXM podcast, the Overboard actress mentioned meeting the actor for business purposes and thought to herself that “he is very attractive.”

What Did Goldie Hawn Say About Kurt Russell’s Attractive Traits?

In her interview with Conan O’Brien, the Snatched actress revealed details about her first meeting. She said, "We sat together and it was really great. And then we left, and he turned around — and it was so romantic. He turned around and said across the room, 'It's okay if I don't get this part, but I sure would like to see you again.'" Addressing Kurt’s visit to the actress’ house, Goldie shared, "That was really interesting. But what really caught me was that he came over to my place at the beach. I had my two little children there: Oliver and Katie. Katie was about 4, Just going on? And Oliver was 6. He went over to the bedroom where they were sleeping, and he looked for a long time at Katie sleeping. And then he went over and looked at Oliver, long time."

Hawn revealed that she quietly watched the Tombstone actor as he could not take his eyes off the kids. The actress thought to herself, “He’s amazing.” The Private Benjamin actress recalled writing in her diary about finding someone who could love her children the same way she does. And she said, “It happened.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Goldie Hawn's Son Oliver Hudson? Know More About Actor As He Opens Up On Trauma Of Childhood With Mom

How Did Goldie Hawn Know About Kurt Russell Being The One?

Hawn disclosed to O’Brien the moment she felt that Russell was the one. The actress said, "He is a family man; he in-depth looked at them, stared at them, and felt them. Then we went in the other room and talked, and then we went to work. And when my children visited me on the set—I can't explain it, but he was the one for me."

She added, "It wasn't just because he was sexy and handsome and all of those things you get turned on by; it was because he matched my devotion to children to be number one. The seduction was really his personality and his focus on the children."

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been in a relationship for 41 years and share a child together.

ALSO READ: ‘Makes Me Weep': Goldie Hawn Reacts To Daughter Kate Hudson’s New Song About Motherhood