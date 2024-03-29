‘Makes Me Weep': Goldie Hawn Reacts To Daughter Kate Hudson’s New Song About Motherhood

Kate Hudson is embracing her musical side. She just released a new single that touches on motherhood, which brought her mom, Goldie Hawn, to tears. Hawn shared her emotional reaction to the teaser video of Hudson's song Live Forever on Instagram. As the mother of Kate, whom she shares with musician Bill Hudson, Hawn expressed how "proud" she is of her daughter's talents.

Furthermore, the track's focus on motherhood prompted Hawn to contemplate her own "bittersweet" journey of raising her three children, Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, and Wyatt Russell. The esteemed Academy Award recipient wholeheartedly endorsed Hudson's song as “a must-listen.”

Goldie Hawn moved by Kate Hudson’s new single

Goldie Hawn shared a brief snippet of the single Live Forever on her Instagram story, and wrote, “My daughter's talent has transcended just being a proud mother to pure awe.” The single is dedicated to Kate Hudson’s 20-year-old son, Ryder. It explores the reality of motherhood and also appears as an ode to parents with empty nests.

Hawn added to her message, “This song makes me weep for the bittersweet truth about motherhood and growing up together. A must listen (heart emoji).” Hudson’s official debut single came with the track Talk About Love in early March. However, the soulful notes of Live Forever have touched the hearts of many, even that of her mother.

In an official announcement of the single’s release, the 44-year-old actress reminisced about growing up with her firstborn, Ryder, on Thursday. “Our babies leave us eventually and we have to watch them go take on the world. Some of us were so young that we were trying to figure out who we were simultaneously. That’s this song for me,” she penned in the caption. She marked it as a “love letter to parents waving goodbye” and the young moms doing their best.

Kate Hudson once opened up about being a young mother

The Bride Wars star revealed that she was only 24 when her son, whom she also shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, was born. Therefore, she and Ryder somewhat grew up together. ”I was so young when Ryder was born…I was almost a kid, too, so we were able to fall in love with growing up at the same time. And when you listen to the song and watch, it sweeps you up like someone's arms around you,” Hudson told People.

In the music video, Hudson can be seen lip-syncing to the song with brief throwback footage of her time with baby Ryder. Fans flooded the comments with praises and cheers for her effort. “My mama heart” one user wrote while another noted, “Your voice!! Just sooo beautiful.” A mother of three, Hudson also shares 12-year-old son, Bingham with ex-partner Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani, 5, with fiancé and musician Danny Fujikawa.

A movie star, Kate Hudson’s move towards music has been well-received by her fans. She had previously acknowledged that her self-written songs are extremely personal and feel “authentic” to her. The lyrics are deep reflections of her past and the actress is willing to share it with the world.

