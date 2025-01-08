What Caused Jennifer Lopez's LA Movie Premiere to be Canceled? Wildfire Hazard Explained

The future is truly uncertain, whether it concerns the smallest things or the largest events—like the Los Angeles premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new film, Unstoppable. The screening, which was supposed to take place on Tuesday, January 7, was canceled due to fire and wild activity in the city, according to People magazine.

A representative for the film’s distributor, Amazon MGM Studios, issued a statement to the aforementioned publication, explaining that the premiere, originally scheduled to occur at the DGA Theatre, was canceled “in light of today’s safety concerns around heightened wind activity and fire outbreaks in Los Angeles.”

The representative further stated that although they were looking forward to celebrating the incredible and inspirational movie with the public, “safety” remains their top priority. They added, “Thank you for your understanding, and please stay safe."

Unstoppable is based on the inspiring real-life story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg. The titular character is played by Jharrel Jerome, while Jennifer Lopez portrays his onscreen mother, Judy.

The film also features Don Cheadle, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Shawn Hatosy, Alex Barone, Parker Sack, and many others. Directed by William Goldenberg, the movie is produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, the film had a limited theatrical release on December 6, 2024, and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting January 16, 2025, according to People magazine.

As per the outlet, the Universal Pictures film Wolf Man, starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, was also slated to premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre but was similarly canceled on Tuesday.

