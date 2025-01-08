Did Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Just Confirm Their Relationship?

For quite some time many people were invested in the drama that surrounded Hugh Jackman, his ex-wife Deborah-Lee Furness, and Sutton Foster. The rumors about Foster and Jackman’s relationship, which was not confirmed by either one of them, had taken over the internet.

As per the Mirror, it appears that now both individuals have confirmed their relationship. To give a little background, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor and the Younger series actress worked with one another on Broadway in the Music Man from February 2022 to January 2023. During this, the speculations about their alleged relationship started making rounds after which both of them ended their respective marriages, per the reports.

As per The Mirror, the Logan star shared the announcement about parting ways with Deborah in September 2023. The ex-couple were married for almost 30 years, tying the knot in 1996.

After a year of Logan star announcing his separation, Foster also reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin. The couple had walked down the aisle in the year 2014.

As per the aforementioned publication, on Monday, Foster and Jackman were spotted on a dinner date, hand in hand in Santa Monica, California, which seemingly signaled them confirming their speculated relationship.

During their outing, Foster donned a green dress with a camel coat and the Greatest Showman star wore a grey shit. He added a black zip-up jacket and paired it with white trousers, per the Mirror.

Even now, both Broadway stars continue to be the center of multiple discussions among netizens on various social media platforms and the people on the internet are blunt while pouring their opinions on this matter.

