What Happened To Josh Homme? Find Out As Queens Of The Stone Age Cancels European Tour

Queens of the Stone Age has canceled their European tour to allow founder and lead singer Josh Homme to undergo emergency surgery. Despite revealing in 2023 that he had successfully undergone cancer treatment, the rock band did not disclose the nature of the surgery. The band stated in a social media post that Homme must return to the United States immediately for the surgery.

What happened to Josh Homme?

Queens of the Stone Age has canceled eight European tour shows due to lead singer Josh Homme's immediate return home for emergency surgery. In a post on social media, the American rock band wistfully informed fans of the decision to cancel the shows. "Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue," the statement read.

“Queens are gutted we aren’t able to play for you,” the band said in the caption of the post. “We apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment.” Though the type of surgery remains unknown, Homme has been open about his health struggles. Last year he revealed that he underwent surgery to remove a form of cancer in 2022.

Queens of the Stone Age will no longer perform at festivals in France and Slovakia, as well as headline shows in Croatia and Greece. Prior to the announcement, the group canceled its appearance at the AMA Festival in Italy on July 5 due to illness. On the band’s website, dates are still listed for August shows in Europe as well as North American gigs that run through November.

“I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this,” he told Revolver that year, “and I’ll look back at this as something that’s fucked up – but will have made me better. I’m cool with that. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And there’s a lot of people I want to do that with.”

“I’m good. I’m all clear,” he told ITV News in 2023, adding that he felt “the best I’ve felt all year”.

A brief about Josh Homme career

In 1987, when Josh Homme was 14 years old, he formed a punk rock-influenced heavy metal band in Palm Desert High School called Katzenjammer with schoolmates John Garcia, Brant Bjork, Nick Oliveri and Chris Cockrell. Homme was the band's guitarist. After changing their name a few times, first to Sons of Kyuss, they released an EP of the same name, they finally shortened it to Kyuss.

The band garnered a cult following by the early 1990s, often driving for hours to isolated locations in the desert and plugging into generators to perform. These events, known as "generator parties", became urban legend among rock subculture. The band became both famous for their heavy, down tuned, groove oriented music, and infamous for their backstage fights with local LA bands when they traveled into town to play gigs.

This soon brought the attention of Chris Goss, who became the band's mentor, helping the band sign to a label and eventually producing them exclusively in an effort to preserve their sound. Due to Homme being younger than 18 at the time of the band's signing, his parents signed the contract on his behalf. Kyuss released four albums, of which the final three Goss-produced efforts are often cited as cornerstones to the development of the stoner rock genre in the 1990s.

When Kyuss split up in 1995, Homme moved to Seattle, Washington, briefly abandoning his desire for a music career and attending the University of Washington to study business. During this time, he fell back in with old musician friends such as Ben Shepherd and Mike Johnson and eventually agreed to join the Screaming Trees as a rhythm guitarist on the summer Lollapalooza tour in 1996, a replacement for Johnson, and that continued into the following year.

Homme and vocalist Mark Lanegan became close friends during this time but, disliking the rest of the band's continual disharmony began considering forming his band. He founded Gamma Ray, a group more centered on his unique style and tastes, in 1996. After a cease from a band of the same name, this band became Queens of the Stone Age.

The band's first release under the new name was the Kyuss/Queens of the Stone Age compilation EP, featuring tracks from both Kyuss and songs recorded from the Gamma Ray EP sessions from 1996, released in late 1997. Queens of the Stone Age released their eponymous debut album in 1998. The band's eighth album, In Times New Roman, was released in June 2023.

