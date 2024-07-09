'We Have A Great History': Denis Leary’s Wife Opens Up About Their Decades-Long Marriage

Ann Leary reveals the surprising secret behind her decades-long marriage to Denis Leary. The couple has been married since 1989. They met when he was her instructor in an English class at Emerson College. They have two children, a son John Joseph Jack, and a daughter Devin.

Ann Leary’s marriage to her husband, the actor Denis Leary, was on the rocks. They felt like competitors instead of partners, and couples counseling didn’t seem to be helping. Haded for divorce, they suddenly found a path forward together, and Ms. Leary learned two lessons in love along the way.

Ann Leary on her decades-long marriage

Ann Leary, who has been married to the actor, Denis Leary since 1989, discussed why their busy lives have allowed their relationship to flourish during the Monday, July 8 episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast. "What is it like living with Denis, who comes and goes?" host Martha Stewart asked Ann. "Like, I mean, he's busy. He's busy with his career. He's always going to Canada."

Ann expressed that not getting to see each other as much as they would like, especially early on in the marriage, has been key. "I think that's the key to a successful marriage," she laughed. "I'm fascinated by him."

"It's wonderful when he comes home. He always works with really interesting people," Ann continued. "As you know, Martha, I'm a bit of a hermit. So I like to hear what exciting things he's done, but I like to stay home. But I just find him funny. I think we just — we get along. We have great history together."

Their love story is the topic of Ann's essay collection, I've Tried Being Nice, released in June. While speaking about the book release to PEOPLE, Ann shared that having her loved one's consent to speak about their private lives is always at the forefront.

"Anything that I write about my family, they get to see before it's published anywhere, because if they don't like it, I don't wanna publish it," she said. "Writing essays, you have to be so careful about people's feelings, like your husband's and your children's and your parents. You have to tell your truth, but I like to be mindful of the privacy of people in my life."

A brief about Ann Leary

Ann Leary is the New York Times bestselling author of the novels, The Foundling, The Children, The Good House, Outtakes From A Marriage, and the memoir, An Innocent, A Broad.

She has written for numerous publications including Ploughshares, NPR, Real Simple, and the New York Times. Her novel, The Good House was adapted as a motion picture starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline and will be released in theaters in September 2022. Her essay in a New York Times column about her marriage to Denis inspired the Modern Love series Episode 4: Rallying to Keep the Game Alive.

