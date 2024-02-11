What Is Allison Holker's Net Worth? Exploring Actress's Wealth And Fortune Amid Husband Stephen's Demise

The American dancer, choreographer and actress Allison Renae Holker has been in the news after her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss passed away suddenly without leaving a will. It is over money heritance and how as a wife, Allison is eligible for at least half of his artistic earnings. But did the court ask her to prove that she is Stephen’s wife? Find all details inside.

How much is Allison Holker worth?

The 36-year-old All Star contestant was worth $3 Million in 2023. Stephen had a net worth of $5 Million at the time of his death, giving her half of his wealth. The show “tWitch” also made hefty money during its first two seasons, taking Allison’s net worth to $7 Million approximately.

What is the case of inheritance for Allison Holker?

A judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, ruled in favour of Allison’s petition for Spousal Property she filed recently. The California law is strange and suggests that the spouse is only eligible for half the joint estate post death but the petitioner has to first prove that they are the deceased’s spouse. Details suggest that Allison now has half of all these earnings that Stephen had- his Goldman Sachs investments, royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services, GEP Talent Services, SAG/AFTRA and Disney Worldwide Services. The document further allows Allison to have half of Stephen’s interest in 100% of all shares in Stephen Boss Productions Inc as per the documents.

How did Stephen pass away?

Stephen was 40 years old when he committed suicide on December 13, 2023, as reports suggest. On December 14, 2023- Allison made an official announcement on her husband’s demise.

She said, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.” She also added, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." The statement continued with, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children." In conclusion the renowned dancer said, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

As the family recovers from this difficult time together, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.